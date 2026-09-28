Gladstone Investment Corporation Supports Detroit Defense's Merger with Athenix Solutions Group

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (Nasdaq:GAIN) ("Gladstone Investment") is pleased to announce its continued investment in Detroit Defense ("DD"), providing additional debt and equity capital to support the company's merger with Athenix Solutions Group ("Athenix").

DD, based in Troy, Michigan, is an engineering services and systems integration firm focused on helping Department of War customers solve technical hurdles to modernizing, managing, and maintaining the fleet. Athenix, with primary locations in Fulton, Maryland and Tampa, Florida, brings systems engineering, software development, intelligence and cyber operations support, and special mission readiness for the Intelligence Community and Department of War, across special operations, cyber, and mission systems. The combination brings together two companies with complementary capabilities and customer-oriented cultures. "The Athenix team shares our approach: putting the mission first and solving complex problems through long duration, full lifecycle solutions," said Pete Roney, Chief Executive Officer of DD.

"The merger with Athenix is a highly strategic investment for DD and an important step in building out the platform to provide mission-critical services to the military and government communities," said Christopher Lee, Executive Vice President of Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments in lower middle market businesses in connection with acquisitions, changes in control, and recapitalizations. Additional information on the transaction can be found at www.gladstoneinvestment.com.

For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.gladstone.com.

Forward-looking Statements:

The statements in this press release regarding the longer-term prospects of Gladstone Investment and DD and its management team, and the ability of Gladstone Investment and DD to grow and expand are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements inherently involve certain risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Although these statements are based on Gladstone Investment's current plans that are believed to be reasonable as of the date of this press release, a number of factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including those factors described from time to time in Gladstone Investment's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Gladstone Investment undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information: Gladstone Investment Corporation, (703) 287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Investment Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/gladstone-investment-corporation-supports-detroit-defenses-merger-with-athenix-solution-1227176