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WKN: A0Q4KV | ISIN: US8342EP1070 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
09.09.26 | 21:04
0,618 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
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Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
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SOLITARIO RESOURCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
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SOLITARIO RESOURCES CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
10.09.2026 14:38 Uhr
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Solitario Resources Corp.: Solitario Resources CEO to Present at HC Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / Solitario Resources Corp. ("Solitario") (NYSE American:XPL)(TSX:SLR) is pleased to report CEO Chris Herald will provide a live presentation at the 28th Annual Global Investment Conference hosted by H.C. Wainwright & Co. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at 2:30 pm Eastern Time. Mr. Herald will also be participating in one-on-one investor meetings on Monday and Tuesday, September 14 and 15, providing updates on the Company's activities on its five resource and exploration projects.

For more information on the conference, please click HC Wainwright.

About Solitario

Solitario is a natural resource exploration company focused on high-potential Tier-1 gold, copper, zinc and critical metals (molybdenum and rhenium) projects. Solitario's 100%-owned Golden Crest properties in South Dakota constitute strategic land holdings (25,150 acres) along the western and southwestern extensions of the Homestake-Wharf mining district that has produced approximately 52 million ounces of gold.

In addition to its Golden Crest project, Solitario holds a 100% interest in the Cat Creek molybdenum-rhenium project where drilling is being conducted; and the Bright Angel copper-gold project where drillhole permitting is nearing completion. Both projects are located in Colorado. Solitario also has a 50% joint venture interest (Teck Resources 50%) in the high-grade Lik zinc deposit in Alaska and a 39% joint venture interest (Nexa Resources 61%) in the high-grade Florida Canyon zinc project in Peru. Both Florida Canyon and Lik represent advanced exploration projects with over $110 million spent collectively on the properties. Solitario is carried to production on its Florida Canyon project through its joint venture arrangement with Nexa.

The Company is traded on the NYSE American ("XPL") and on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("SLR"). Solitario's Management and Directors hold approximately 7.7% interest in the Company (excluding options) and Newmont Corporation, Solitario's largest shareholder, owns 9.4% of the Company's 94.6 million shares outstanding. Solitario's cash position stands at approximately US$7.3 million. Additional information about Solitario is available online at www.solitarioresources.com.

For More Information Please Contact:

Chris Herald
President & CEO
303-534-1030; ext. 1

SOURCE: Solitario Resources Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/solitario-resources-ceo-to-present-at-hc-wainwright-28th-annual-global-investment-1219003

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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