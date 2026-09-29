Solitario Resources Corp.: Solitario Resources Presentation Change of Time at the 38th Annual Mining Forum Americas 2026 Conference

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / Solitario Resources Corp. ("Solitario") (NYSE American:XPL)(TSX:SLR) reports that CEO Chris Herald's live webcast presentation at the 38th Annual Mining Forum Americas 2026 Conference on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, has been changed to 9:20 am Mountain Time. Mr. Herald will present an overview of Solitario's activities, including its most recent drilling results from the company's 2026 drilling programs at its Cat Creek critical metals project and Golden Crest gold project in Colorado and South Dakota, respectively. Mr. Herald will also be participating in one-on-one investor meetings during the Conference. To access the live presentation, please click HC Wainwright .

For more information on the conference, please click Mining Forum Americas 2026 .

About Solitario

Solitario is a natural resource exploration company focused on high-potential Tier-1 gold, copper, zinc and critical metals (molybdenum and rhenium) projects. Solitario's 100%-owned Golden Crest properties in South Dakota constitute strategic land holdings (25,150 acres) along the western and southwestern extensions of the Homestake-Wharf mining district that has produced approximately 52 million ounces of gold.

In addition to its Golden Crest project, Solitario holds a 100% interest in the Cat Creek copper-molybdenum-rhenium project where drilling has just been completed; and the Bright Angel copper-gold project where drillhole permitting is nearing completion. Both projects are located in Colorado. Solitario also has a 50% joint venture interest (Teck Resources 50%) in the high-grade Lik zinc deposit in Alaska and a 39% joint venture interest (Nexa Resources 61%) in the high-grade Florida Canyon zinc project in Peru. Both Florida Canyon and Lik represent advanced exploration projects with over $110 million spent collectively on the properties. Solitario is carried to production on its Florida Canyon project through its joint venture arrangement with Nexa.

The Company is traded on the NYSE American ("XPL") and on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("SLR"). Solitario's Management and Directors hold approximately 7.7% interest in the Company (excluding options) and Newmont Corporation, Solitario's largest shareholder, owns 9.4% of the Company's 94.6 million shares outstanding. Solitario's cash position stands at approximately US$7.0 million. Additional information about Solitario is available online at www.solitarioresources.com .

For More Information Please Contact:

Chris Herald, President & CEO: 303-534-1030; ext. 1

SOURCE: Solitario Resources Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/solitario-resources-presentation-change-of-time-at-the-38th-annual-mining-forum-a-1227614