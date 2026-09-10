American Rebel Holdings: Champion Safe Welcomes Chris Lynde as Gilbert Store Manager at Arizona Safe Outlet

Leadership transition at one of Champion Safe's top-performing dealer operations supports continued retail growth, strengthens local sales leadership, expands customer access to Champion and American Rebel safes, and reinforces the company's broader strategy to drive revenue, improve retail execution, and capitalize on growth opportunities across the Arizona market.

GILBERT, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / Champion Safe Company ( championsafe.com ), a premier manufacturer of high-security safes and vault doors, and a proud subsidiary of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:AREB), America's Patriotic Brand, today announced that Chris Lynde has assumed the role of Store Manager at the Gilbert location of Arizona Safe Outlet, Champion's company-owned Arizona retail operation and a leading Valley destination for Champion and American Rebel safes. Lynde took over leadership of the store following the July 31 retirement of longtime Store Manager Cindy Bodie.

The leadership transition comes as Arizona Safe Outlet continues to play an important role in Champion's retail business. With locations in Phoenix and Gilbert, Arizona Safe Outlet ranks among Champion's top dealers by sales and gives customers across the Valley direct access to a broad selection of Champion and American Rebel safes, knowledgeable product guidance, and professional delivery and installation.

"Cindy has been the face of our Gilbert location for countless customers and has built a reputation for exceptional service, product knowledge, integrity and professionalism," said Tom Mihalek, CEO of Champion Safe Company. "Her commitment helped establish a strong foundation for this store, and we are extremely grateful for everything she has done for Champion, Arizona Safe Outlet and our customers. We wish her the very best in a well-earned retirement."

Building on a Strong Retail Business

Arizona Safe Outlet operates two showrooms in the Phoenix metropolitan area and has become an important retail channel for Champion and American Rebel products. The stores allow customers to see full-size safes in person, compare sizes, finishes and interior configurations, and work with experienced staff before making a significant purchase.

That showroom experience remains an important differentiator in the safe category. Selecting the right safe involves much more than comparing specifications online. Customers must consider size, placement, interior configuration, construction, fire protection, locking systems, delivery access and installation.

Arizona Safe Outlet brings those considerations together in a local retail environment backed by premium Champion and American Rebel safes and professional service.

The operation also provides Champion with direct visibility into customer preferences and retail trends in one of the country's largest metropolitan markets. Strong performance at Arizona Safe Outlet demonstrates the opportunity created when premium products, knowledgeable sales professionals and local service come together under one retail strategy.

"Arizona Safe Outlet has become a very important part of Champion's business and one of our strongest retail performers," Mihalek said. "We sell a significant number of Champion and American Rebel safes through these stores, but just as important, they give us direct insight into what customers are asking for, how they shop and what drives a purchase. Strong store leadership is essential to maintaining that performance and continuing to build the business."

Experienced Retail Leadership for Gilbert

Lynde brings more than 10 years of experience in retail sales, sales management and operations leadership to Arizona Safe Outlet.

Most recently, he served as Sales Manager for Ashley Furniture in Queen Creek, Arizona, where his responsibilities included coaching sales teams, driving store performance and improving profitability. Before that, Lynde spent eight years with Mega Furniture in Gilbert, advancing from Sales Associate to General Manager and gaining experience across sales, customer service, inventory, staffing and store operations.

His combination of sales leadership, operational experience and familiarity with the Gilbert market positions him to build on the store's established customer base and strong retail foundation.

"Chris brings the kind of retail leadership, sales experience and customer focus we need in Gilbert," said Duane Fletcher, Area Manager and Phoenix Store Manager for Arizona Safe Outlet. "He's stepping into a strong store with an experienced team and a solid customer base, and I'm looking forward to working closely with him as we continue building both Arizona Safe Outlet locations."

"I'm excited to join Champion Safe and take on the opportunity to lead Arizona Safe Outlet in Gilbert," said Lynde. "I love building relationships, developing teams and helping customers make confident purchasing decisions. This store already has a strong foundation, and I'm looking forward to working with the team, learning the Champion and American Rebel product lines and helping us continue to deliver a great experience for our customers."

A Strong Presence Across the Valley

Arizona Safe Outlet's Phoenix and Gilbert locations provide consumers throughout the Valley with a destination to evaluate premium safes in person rather than relying solely on online specifications.

Customers can compare real safe sizes, finishes and configurations, evaluate interior layouts and receive local guidance on selecting, delivering and installing the right safe for their home or business.

The stores offer Champion and American Rebel safes designed for firearm storage, valuables, documents, home security and business use, giving customers access to multiple product choices backed by knowledgeable local guidance.

Champion believes the combination of its manufacturing expertise, the broader American Rebel product portfolio and Arizona Safe Outlet's local retail capabilities creates meaningful opportunities to continue serving customers across the Phoenix metropolitan area.

"Chris joins a strong Arizona Safe Outlet team with two established Valley locations and a proven retail business," Mihalek said. "We appreciate the foundation Cindy helped build in Gilbert, and we're excited to see Chris and the entire Arizona team continue delivering the expertise and service our customers expect."

Visit Arizona Safe Outlet

Customers are encouraged to visit either Arizona Safe Outlet showroom to compare Champion and American Rebel safes in person and speak with the local team about selection, delivery and installation.

Phoenix Showroom

17455 N. Black Canyon Hwy, Suite 102

Phoenix, AZ 85053

602-595-3276

Monday-Friday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Gilbert Showroom

792 N. Gilbert Rd., Suite 104

Gilbert, AZ 85234

480-659-5006

Monday-Friday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Learn more at arizonasafeoutlet.com

About Arizona Safe Outlet

Arizona Safe Outlet is a Champion Safe-owned specialty safe retailer serving customers across the Phoenix metropolitan area from showrooms in Phoenix and Gilbert. The company offers Champion and American Rebel safes, knowledgeable local guidance, and professional delivery and installation for homeowners and businesses.

About Champion Safe Company

Champion Safe Co. has been manufacturing high-quality safes and vault doors for over 25 years, delivering serious security and fire protection for homeowners and businesses.

Champion Safes feature:

100% American-made, high-strength steel

Full-length double steel door construction

Industry-leading fire and theft protection

Lifetime Warranty

Real-world events continue to demonstrate the importance of proven protection:

Watch a recent burglary attempt where intruders attacked a Champion Safe for hours without gaining access: youtube.com/watch?v=KgK8_VJGgmo

Watch a catastrophic house fire recovery where a Champion Safe preserved irreplaceable valuables after the home was destroyed: youtube.com/watch?v=B2j8gtHC-fk

Learn more at championsafe.com

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:AREB)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:AREB) is a diversified patriotic lifestyle company founded by CEO Andy Ross. The Company began with branded safes and personal security products and has expanded into beverages, apparel, and accessories. With the introduction and growth of American Rebel Light Beer, the Company continues to execute its distribution-first strategy while building American Rebel as America's Patriotic Brand.

For more information, visit americanrebelbeer.com and americanrebel.com .

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO Andy Ross.

Contact Information

Locate a Champion Safe Dealer: https://www.championsafe.com/dealer-directory

Become a Champion Safe Dealer: https://www.championsafe.com/become-a-dealer

Investor Relations: ir@americanrebel.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally may be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "should," "continue," "opportunity," "growth," "strategy," "position," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the management transition at Arizona Safe Outlet's Gilbert location; future sales and operating performance of Arizona Safe Outlet; expected growth opportunities in Arizona; customer demand; retail opportunities; store performance; customer experience initiatives; sales productivity; operational execution; product availability; Champion Safe Company's retail strategy; and the company's ability to build upon historical sales performance and achieve future growth.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, plans and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. There can be no assurance that management changes, retail initiatives, market conditions, customer demand, product availability, marketing activities or other factors will result in increased sales, profitability, customer traffic or long-term growth.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include changes in consumer demand and discretionary spending; economic conditions; competitive pressures; retail traffic; product availability; manufacturing and supply chain disruptions; logistics and delivery constraints; labor availability; changes in operating costs; management execution; local market conditions; the effectiveness of sales and marketing programs; and other risks and uncertainties described in American Rebel Holdings, Inc.'s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In addition, as a subsidiary of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:AREB), Champion Safe's operations and performance may be affected by factors impacting American Rebel Holdings, Inc., including corporate liquidity, access to capital, operating results, strategic initiatives, cost management and general business conditions affecting its subsidiaries.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Champion Safe Company and American Rebel Holdings, Inc. undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: American Rebel Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/champion-safe-welcomes-chris-lynde-as-gilbert-store-manager-at-arizona-1219030