CVS Health: Updated COVID-19 Vaccines Available at CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic Across the U.S.

Appointments can be scheduled through the CVS Health app or CVS.com and walk-ins are accepted

Originally published on CVS Health Company Newsroom

WOONSOCKET, RI / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / CVS Health (NYSE: CVS ) announced that updated 2026-2027 COVID-19 vaccines are now available at CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic locations for patients at no-cost with most insurance plans. Appointments are available at CVS.com , MinuteClinic.com and through the CVS Health app, and walk-ins are accepted at CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic.

"We know patients value having convenient access to the vaccines and preventive care services they need," said Amy Compton-Phillips, MD, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, CVS Health. "With updated COVID-19 vaccines available at CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic, we're making it easier for people to get vaccinated close to home and on a schedule that works for them."

CVS Pharmacy offers COVID-19 vaccinations for eligible patients based on state regulations*, while MinuteClinic provides vaccinations for patients beginning at 18 months of age. Pharmacists and MinuteClinic providers are available to answer questions and help patients make informed decisions about vaccination based on their individual health needs.

Flexible scheduling for families and caregivers

Vaccination appointments are available seven days a week, including evenings and weekends. Patients can schedule appointments at CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic for up to four people at the same time, helping families and caregivers get vaccinated together. If eligible, patients can also receive multiple recommended vaccinations during a single visit, including flu, RSV and other routine immunizations.

The updated COVID-19 vaccine is available at no-cost through most insurance plans. For those who are uninsured, the cost at CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic varies depending on product type and eligibility.

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About CVS Health

CVS Health is a leading health solutions company simplifying health care one person, one family and one community at a time. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics and a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 87 million plan members. The Company also serves an estimated 37 million people through a broad range of health insurance products and related services. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.

Media contact

Amy Thibault

401-318-2865

Amy.Thibault@CVSHealth.com

Roslyn Guarino

781-974-3962

Roslyn.Guarino@CVSHealth.com

*CVS Pharmacy is actively monitoring vaccination requirements in Arizona, Louisiana and Oregon. Patients can check CVS.com, MinuteClinic.com or the CVS Health app for updated availability.

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Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CVS Health

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cvs-health

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CVS Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/updated-covid-19-vaccines-available-at-cvs-pharmacy-and-minuteclinic-1219153