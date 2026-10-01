

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - Pharmaceutical distributor McKesson Corp. (MCK), announced on Thursday that it has signed an agreement in principle to extend its partnership with CVS Health Corp. (CVS) to supply medicines to mail order, specialty and retail pharmacies, as well as distribution centers, through June 2032.



McKesson reaffirmed its fiscal 2027 adjusted earnings per share guidance of $44.20 to $45.00 and its long-term adjusted earnings per share growth rate of 13% to 16%. Further updates will be provided during its second-quarter earnings call on November 4, 2026.



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, shares of McKesson were up 1.01 percent, changing hands at $863.01, after closing Wednesday's regular session 1.27 percent lower.



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