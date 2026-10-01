

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Thursday, Cardinal Health (CAH) said it entered into a binding Letter of Intent to extend its existing pharmaceutical distribution agreement with CVS Health through June 30, 2032.



The extension will continue Cardinal Health's current scope of pharmaceutical distribution services for CVS Health.



In connection with the renewal, Cardinal Health reaffirmed its fiscal 2027 non-GAAP EPS growth guidance of 13% to 15%, or $12.40 to $12.60 per share.



The company also maintained its long-term non-GAAP EPS growth guidance of 12% to 14%.



CAH closed Wednesday's trade at $222.5, down 0.63%. In the pre-market trading, the stock is trading at $220.48, down 0.70%.



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