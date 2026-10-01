

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health (CVS), a health solutions company, announced that its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.665 per share of the corporation's common stock.



The dividend is payable on November 2, 2026, to holders of record on October 22, 2026.



CVS has traded between $69.51 and $110.68 over the last year. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $85.69, down 1.62%.



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