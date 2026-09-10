In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Tenon Medical, Inc. (TNON) - up 50% at $3.68 Culp, Inc. (CULP) - up 18% at $4.11 NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc. (NMAD) - up 8% at $4.00 The Chemours Company (CC) - up 7% at $16.02 Alumis Inc. (ALMS) - up 7% at $10.48 Yext, Inc. (YEXT) - up 7% at $6.50 Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) - up 7% at $3.48 Swarmer, Inc (SWMR) - up 6% at $37.61 MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT) - up 6% at $24.27 Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) - up 5% at $9.20

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Shoe Station Group Inc. (SHOE) - down 21% at $10.26 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) - down 18% at $51.95 Ribbon Acquisition Corp. (RIBB) - down 17% at $12.29 Navan, Inc. (NAVN) - down 16% at $21.73 American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) - down 15% at $14.44 The Lovesac Company (LOVE) - down 13% at $13.99 Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) - down 13% at $12.99 Korsana Biosciences, Inc. (KRSA) - down 10% at $23.49 Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) - down 10% at $5.75 Founder Group Limited (FGL) - down 9% at $6.18

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - At 8:20 a.m. ET on Thursday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Thursday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Thursday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX