THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

THE PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT, THE CORRESPONDING SHELF PROSPECTUS AND ANY AMENDMENT TO THE DOCUMENTS ARE ACCESSIBLE THROUGH SEDAR+, OR WILL BE ACCESSIBLE THROUGH SEDAR+ WITHIN 2 BUSINESS DAYS, AS APPLICABLE

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - Nexus Uranium Corp. (CSE: NEXU) (OTCQB: NEXUF) (FSE: JA7) ("Nexus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered prospectus financing of units (the "Units") consisting of up to 3,125,000 Units at $0.56 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,750,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.70 per Warrant Share for a period of 18 months from closing of the Offering.

The Offering will be subscribed by 'accredited investors' under applicable securities laws, and the Company will be entering into formal subscription agreements with each investor to purchase the Units.

The Company may pay finders' fees. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering to advance the Company's uranium property portfolio in South Dakota and Arizona, and for general working capital and corporate purposes.

The Units will be qualified under a shelf prospectus supplement (the "Prospectus Supplement") to be filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, prior to closing and in accordance with National Instrument 44-101 Short Form Prospectus Distributions and National Instrument 44-102 Shelf Distributions. The Offering will be made only by means of the Prospectus Supplement and the corresponding base shelf prospectus dated February 3, 2026 (the "Shelf Prospectus"). Complete details of the Offering will be set out in the Prospectus Supplement.

The Offering is expected to close on or about September 24, 2026 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals and listings, including fulfilling applicable requirements of the CSE.

The Offering is being made in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, except Quebec. Access to the Prospectus Supplement, the corresponding Shelf Prospectus and any amendment to such documents is provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to the procedures for providing access to a shelf prospectus supplement, a base shelf prospectus and any amendment. The Shelf Prospectus is, and the Prospectus Supplement will be (within two business days from the date hereof), accessible on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. An electronic or paper copy of the Prospectus Supplement, the corresponding Shelf Prospectus, and any amendment to such documents may be obtained, without charge, from the Company by mail at 503 - 605 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 1L6, by telephone at (604) 722-9842, or by email at info@nexusuranium.com, by providing the contact with an email address or address, as applicable.

The securities referenced in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to "U.S. persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent such registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy such securities in any jurisdiction.

About Nexus Uranium Corp.

Nexus is focused on meeting growing domestic uranium demand driven by the nuclear energy renaissance and the AI-powered data center buildout. Nexus Uranium Corp. is a uranium exploration company advancing a portfolio of uranium projects in the United States and Canada. In the United States, the Company holds the resource-stage Chord Project in Fall River County, South Dakota, the Wolf Canyon, Deadhorse, and RC projects in South Dakota, and the South Pass and Great Divide Basin projects in Wyoming (the Great Divide Basin project is currently under option). The Company also holds the Arizona Strip Project, comprising 38 BLM lode mining claims covering seven collapse breccia pipe uranium targets in Mohave County, Arizona, including the JD Property which is currently under option. In Canada, Nexus holds the Mann Lake project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. The Company's US projects are potentially amenable to in-situ recovery (ISR) mining methods. For more information, visit www.nexusuranium.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the terms of the Offering and Units, filing of the Prospectus Supplement, the intended use of proceeds of the Offering, the Company's plans to advance its uranium property portfolio in South Dakota and Arizona, and receipt of all necessary regulatory and CSE approvals. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "will be", "intends", "expected" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management of the Company, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including that the Offering will be completed substantially on the terms contemplated, that sufficient subscriptions will be received, that the Prospectus Supplement will be filed as anticipated, and that all necessary regulatory and exchange approvals will be obtained in a timely manner. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended including without limitation those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Shelf Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement and other filings of the Company with the Canadian Securities Authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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