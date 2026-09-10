Ireland's first metro railway will enhance connectivity, support sustainable growth and transform mobility across Dublin

Global program management and metro delivery experience, combined with local knowledge, to support delivery of one of Ireland's largest infrastructure investments

A Jacobs (NYSE: J) and AECOM joint venture has been appointed by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) as Program Delivery Partner for MetroLink, a transformative transportation program that will provide a high-capacity, sustainable rail connection between North County Dublin, Dublin Airport and the city center, supporting future growth, reducing congestion and enhancing mobility across Ireland's capital.

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MetroLink is a transformative transportation program that will provide a high-capacity, sustainable rail connection between North County Dublin, Dublin Airport and the city center. Image: MetroLink

As Program Delivery Partner, the Jacobs and AECOM joint venture will support the procurement and delivery of the metro system, bringing integrated program management, governance and risk management to one of Ireland's largest infrastructure investments.

MetroLink is expected to become Ireland's first fully segregated metro railway and a critical component of the country's future transport network, supporting population growth, economic development and decarbonization goals while improving connectivity across the Greater Dublin Area. The predominantly underground high-capacity, high-frequency system will include 16 new stations connecting Swords in North County Dublin with Dublin Airport and the city center, while integrating with Irish Rail, Dublin Area Rapid Transit (DART) commuter rail, Luas light rail and BusConnects bus services to support a more connected and sustainable transportation network.

Jacobs Executive Vice President and General Manager Europe Richard Sanderson said: "MetroLink represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform how people move throughout Dublin and support the region's future growth. Jacobs brings experience from some of the world's largest and most complex transportation programs, where successfully integrating multiple contracts, disciplines and stakeholders is critical. We will bring that experience to MetroLink, working alongside Transport Infrastructure Ireland to manage complexity and risk, coordinate interfaces across the program and create lasting benefits for passengers, communities and the Irish economy."

AECOM Chief Executive in Europe and India Richard Whitehead said: "MetroLink will play a significant role in supporting Ireland's growth, transforming connectivity, driving economic development and expanding access to opportunities for communities across Dublin and the wider region. Our selection for such an important megaproject reflects AECOM's leadership in delivering complex, multi-billion-dollar programs around the world. With our deep program management expertise, extensive global metro experience and strong local presence, we will work alongside Transport Infrastructure Ireland and its partners as one integrated team, bringing together the capabilities and insight needed to navigate complexity, align delivery across the program and help realize MetroLink's ambitions for Dublin and the wider region."

The team will support TII through an integrated delivery model designed to enhance governance, manage interfaces across multiple contracts and provide transparency throughout the program lifecycle. The team will help manage risk, improve certainty and support efficient delivery of this nationally significant infrastructure investment.

Jacobs and AECOM combine complementary capabilities and experience from some of the world's most significant metro and rail programs, including London's Elizabeth line, Metrolinx in Toronto, Austin Transit Partnership, California High-Speed Rail and the Baltimore Potomac Tunnel replacement program in the U.S. and Cross River Rail in Brisbane.

Both companies have a strong presence across the island of Ireland, bringing local delivery experience and established relationships across the infrastructure sector. Jacobs supports major infrastructure investments including the National Transport Authority (NTA)'s BusConnects Dublin and Cork programs, TII's proposed Luas Cork light rail scheme, Irish Rail's Galway to Portarlington rail network upgrade and East Coast Railway Infrastructure Protection Projects program, and Uisce Éireann's strategic planning for sustainable and resilient water services. AECOM is currently working on some of Ireland's most significant infrastructure projects, including the Dublin Airport Capital Investment Plan, the NTA's BusConnects Cork program, the Adare Bypass and Ceannt Station in Galway.

About Jacobs

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow delivering outcomes and solutions for the world's most complex challenges. With approximately $12 billion in annual revenue and a team of approximately 47,000, we provide end-to-end services in advanced manufacturing, cities places, energy, environmental, life sciences, transportation and water. From advisory and consulting, feasibility, planning, design, program and lifecycle management, we're creating a more connected and sustainable world. See how at jacobs.com?and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram,?X and Facebook.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is the global infrastructure leader, committed to delivering a better world. As a trusted professional services firm powered by deep technical abilities, we solve our clients' complex challenges in water, environment, energy, transportation and buildings. Our teams partner with public- and private-sector clients to create innovative, sustainable and resilient solutions throughout the project lifecycle from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm that had revenue of $16.1 billion in fiscal year 2025. Learn more at aecom.com.

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Contacts:

For press/media inquiries:

Jacobs: media@jacobs.com

AECOM: media@aecom.com