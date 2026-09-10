

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer price inflation increased in August to the highest level in nine months, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 2.0 percent year-over-year in August, up from a 1.7 percent increase in July. Moreover, this was the highest inflation since November 2025, when prices rose 2.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.3 percent, compared to a 1.3 percent gain in the previous month.



Restaurants and hotels drove August inflation, with costs surging 7.6 percent. Housing and utilities inflation was 1.0 percent versus a flat change the prior month. Clothing and footwear price growth accelerated to 1.1 percent from 0.9 percent, while the deflation in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased slightly to 1.5 percent from 1.6 percent



Core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food, slowed to 2.2 percent from 2.3 percent.



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