TKM Grupp AS: Merger of subsidiaries

TKM Grupp AS informed the stock exchange on 11 March 2026 of the completion of a transaction pursuant to which the Group's subsidiary TKM Auto OÜ acquired 100% of the shares in Rohe Auto AS, 100% of the shares in SKO Motors OÜ and 100% of the shares in SKO Motors Kinnisvara OÜ. Rohe Auto AS and SKO Motors OÜ, acquired through the transaction, have been integrated into the Group's car segment thereby strengthening the Group's position in the Estonian automotive market. As a result of the transaction, the Group became the largest Škoda dealer in the Baltics.

Considering the corporate structure and business segments of TKM Grupp AS, it has been decided to merge SKO Motors Kinnisvara OÜ, the real estate company acquired as part of the above-mentioned transaction, with TKM Kinnisvara AS, which belongs to the Group's real estate segment. To this end, a merger will be carried out whereby TKM Kinnisvara AS (as the acquiring company) will merge SKO Motors Kinnisvara OÜ (as the company being acquired) into itself.

Today, the parties signed the merger agreement in connection with the above-mentioned merger. The merger is expected to be registered in the Commercial Register in November 2026.

Raul Puusepp

Chairman of the Board

Phone: +372 731 5000

info@tkmgrupp.ee