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WKN: 590308 | ISIN: EE0000001105 | Ticker-Symbol: UE8
Stuttgart
10.09.26 | 16:32
9,070 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
TKM GRUPP AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TKM GRUPP AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,0709,09017:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.09.2026 15:36 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TKM Grupp AS: Merger of subsidiaries

TKM Grupp AS informed the stock exchange on 11 March 2026 of the completion of a transaction pursuant to which the Group's subsidiary TKM Auto OÜ acquired 100% of the shares in Rohe Auto AS, 100% of the shares in SKO Motors OÜ and 100% of the shares in SKO Motors Kinnisvara OÜ. Rohe Auto AS and SKO Motors OÜ, acquired through the transaction, have been integrated into the Group's car segment thereby strengthening the Group's position in the Estonian automotive market. As a result of the transaction, the Group became the largest Škoda dealer in the Baltics.

Considering the corporate structure and business segments of TKM Grupp AS, it has been decided to merge SKO Motors Kinnisvara OÜ, the real estate company acquired as part of the above-mentioned transaction, with TKM Kinnisvara AS, which belongs to the Group's real estate segment. To this end, a merger will be carried out whereby TKM Kinnisvara AS (as the acquiring company) will merge SKO Motors Kinnisvara OÜ (as the company being acquired) into itself.

Today, the parties signed the merger agreement in connection with the above-mentioned merger. The merger is expected to be registered in the Commercial Register in November 2026.

Raul Puusepp
Chairman of the Board
Phone: +372 731 5000
info@tkmgrupp.ee


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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