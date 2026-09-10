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WKN: 850605 | ISIN: IT0000072618 | Ticker-Symbol: IES
Tradegate
10.09.26 | 17:13
6,674 Euro
+0,39 % +0,026
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Italien 40
Eurozone 50
EURONEXT-100
Europa 600
Europa 50
1-Jahres-Chart
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,6786,67917:18
6,6756,67717:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.09.2026 16:34 Uhr
190 Leser
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INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.: Intesa Sanpaolo shareholders approve capital increase for MPS offer with 97% support

Intesa Sanpaolo shareholders approve capital increase for MPS offer with 97% support

MILAN, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intesa Sanpaolo shareholders today approved the capital increase supporting the bank's voluntary public tender and exchange offer for Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS), marking a key step towards completion of the transaction announced in June. The resolution was approved with 96.96% of the shares represented at the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting voting in favour.

Commenting on the vote, Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Carlo Messina said:

"I would like to thank our shareholders for the strong support they expressed today for our proposal. The approval of the capital increase is a key step towards completing the transaction announced last June involving Monte dei Paschi di Siena and building an even stronger Group, to the benefit of shareholders, customers, local communities and Italy as a whole.

"The Group we intend to build will be one of Europe's leading banking groups. By 2029, we expect to serve more than 27 million customers, manage around €2 trillion in customer financial assets and generate net income of more than €16 billion. For the 2025-2029 period, we expect to distribute around €61 billion to shareholders while maintaining a very strong capital position.

"The significance of the transaction goes well beyond its financial dimension. One of the fundamental roles of a bank is to protect and grow savings, putting them to work in support of economic growth."

In the first half of the year, Intesa Sanpaolo provided more than €44 billion in financing to families and businesses. Messina added: "The additional strength created by the transaction will allow us to do even more.

"MPS shareholders will have the opportunity to participate in the growth of one of Europe's leading banking groups and in its ability to create and distribute value. MPS customers will be able to benefit from Intesa Sanpaolo's technology, products, specialist expertise and international reach, while maintaining the close connection with local communities that characterizes both banks."

Mediobanca is another key element of the project. Messina said: "We intend to enhance its brand, expertise and distinctive capabilities within a Group with greater scale and a stronger role in Europe.

"If Intesa Sanpaolo's tender and exchange offer is successful, the project envisages Unipol's subsequent involvement in creating Italy's second-largest banking group, with a strong Italian shareholder base, while preserving the MPS brand and its headquarters at Rocca Salimbeni, further strengthening Siena's role.

"The transaction also provides for the acquisition of a stake in Assicurazioni Generali, purely as a financial investment. Intesa Sanpaolo's presence as a shareholder in a major group that plays a leading role in managing savings in Italy will provide significant value by contributing to the stability of Assicurazioni Generali's shareholder base and its independence.

"People are an essential part of the project. The skills, experience and relationships built over time at MPS and Mediobanca are an important asset for the future. Under Intesa Sanpaolo's plan through 2029, we expect to make around 13,100 new hires, supporting growth, generational renewal and new professional opportunities.

"We approach the next stages of the transaction with the strength of our results, the clarity of our project and the determination to build an even stronger Group, capable of creating value for Italy and playing an increasingly important role in Europe."

Useful links

Full statement by Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Carlo Messina

Press Release Intesa Sanpaolo: extraordinary Shareholders' meeting

Contacts: international.media@intesasanpaolo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/51823647-2d53-49ff-b034-3b0007556be2


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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