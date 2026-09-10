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WKN: 659990 | ISIN: DE0006599905 | Ticker-Symbol: MRK
Xetra
10.09.26 | 17:01
131,35 Euro
-1,02 % -1,35
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131,65131,8017:22
131,65131,7517:22
ACCESS Newswire
10.09.2026 16:50 Uhr
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MilliporeSigma: Biopharma Circular Systems Will Move Beyond Park Benches

Jeffrey Whitford, Vice President of Sustainability and Social Business Innovation, MilliporeSigma, the U.S. and Canada Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

Originally published by Fast Company.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / The world only needs so many park benches.

Back in 2015, we launched an industry-first biopharma recycling program to address the new and fast-growing challenge of single-use plastics. At the time, the industry was shifting away from stainless-steel manufacturing systems toward single-use technologies, such as disposable bioreactor bags, filters, and assemblies used to produce life-saving therapies.

Sustainability drove this transition, even if it didn't look that way at first glance.

Continue reading on Fast Company.

Find more stories and multimedia from MilliporeSigma at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: MilliporeSigma
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/milliporesigma
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: MilliporeSigma



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/biopharma-circular-systems-will-move-beyond-park-benches-1219222

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.