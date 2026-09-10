MilliporeSigma: Biopharma Circular Systems Will Move Beyond Park Benches

Jeffrey Whitford, Vice President of Sustainability and Social Business Innovation, MilliporeSigma, the U.S. and Canada Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

Originally published by Fast Company.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / The world only needs so many park benches.

Back in 2015, we launched an industry-first biopharma recycling program to address the new and fast-growing challenge of single-use plastics. At the time, the industry was shifting away from stainless-steel manufacturing systems toward single-use technologies, such as disposable bioreactor bags, filters, and assemblies used to produce life-saving therapies.

Sustainability drove this transition, even if it didn't look that way at first glance.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/biopharma-circular-systems-will-move-beyond-park-benches-1219222