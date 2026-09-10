

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has ordered all departments, agencies, and instrumentalities of the United States to display the U.S. Flag at half-staff in honor of the 2,977 victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.



He also proclaimed September 11 as Patriot Day.



Trump said that his Administration has been unwavering in its commitment to ensure that the Nation is defended by the strongest and most lethal military the world has ever known.



'I will never hesitate to protect our country by enforcing a foreign policy of peace through strength, bringing swift justice to our enemies wherever they hide, and vigorously defending our national security interests at home and abroad'.



By a joint resolution approved on December 18, 2001, the Congress designated September 11 of each year as Patriot Day.



A quarter of a century has passed since the United States suffered the worst terrorist attack on its soil.



On September 11, 2001, in a coordinated series of suicide attacks, Al Qaeda terrorists hijacked four commercial jet planes and converted them into weapons of mass murder.



They flew one into each of the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center in New York City. The third plane crashed into the Pentagon, the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense, in Arlington County, Virginia. The fourth plane crashed in a rural field in Pennsylvania during a passenger revolt.



In response to the attacks, the United States launched the Global War on Terror, seeking to eliminate hostile groups deemed terrorist organizations and the governments purported to support them.



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