Iveco Group N.V. announces Senior Leadership Team changes

Iveco Group announces Senior Leadership Team changes

Turin, 10th September 2026. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) announces that Michele Ziosi, Chief Global Affairs & Sustainability Officer and member of the Senior Leadership Team, will leave the Company on 30th September to pursue a new professional opportunity.

Mr Ziosi has played a key role in strengthening the Group's institutional relations and sustainability agenda during a period of profound transformation for both the Company and the broader transport industry. He will remain in his current role until his departure date, ensuring continuity and a smooth transition of responsibilities.

Following his departure, the Global Affairs and Sustainability activities will be reorganised internally to ensure full continuity of ongoing initiatives, while further strengthening alignment with business priorities and the specific needs of the Group during this transformational phase.

Olof Persson, CEO, Iveco Group, commented: "I would like to thank Michele for his commitment, professionalism and valuable contribution to Iveco Group over the years. He has consistently advanced the interests and positions of our Group in a complex and ever-evolving environment, always guided by a broader vision focused on creating value for our society as a whole, supporting causes that matter to our communities and promoting sustainability and responsible business practices. On behalf of the Senior Leadership Team, I wish him every success in his future endeavours."

Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) is a global player in the automotive industry, built on a strong Italian heritage and with a consolidated international reach. The Group channels decades of engineering excellence and innovation into sustainable mobility and customer driven technologies. Its five brands play a leading role in their respective domains: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand offering heavy, medium and light duty trucks; FPT, a global leader in advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, renowned for their mass transit, premium bus and coach solutions; and IVECO CAPITAL, the Group's financing arm supporting them all. Iveco Group employs 33,000 people and operates 16 industrial sites and 22 R&D centres. Further information is available at www.ivecogroup.com

Media Contacts:

Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091

Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007

E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:

Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539

E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com