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WKN: A3DBBA | ISIN: NL0015000LU4 | Ticker-Symbol: R3D
Tradegate
10.09.26 | 18:14
14,095 Euro
+0,68 % +0,095
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Italien 40
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
IVECO GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IVECO GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,93014,13018:50
13,96514,09518:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.09.2026 18:06 Uhr
150 Leser
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Iveco Group N.V. announces Senior Leadership Team changes

Iveco Group announces Senior Leadership Team changes

Turin, 10th September 2026. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) announces that Michele Ziosi, Chief Global Affairs & Sustainability Officer and member of the Senior Leadership Team, will leave the Company on 30th September to pursue a new professional opportunity.

Mr Ziosi has played a key role in strengthening the Group's institutional relations and sustainability agenda during a period of profound transformation for both the Company and the broader transport industry. He will remain in his current role until his departure date, ensuring continuity and a smooth transition of responsibilities.

Following his departure, the Global Affairs and Sustainability activities will be reorganised internally to ensure full continuity of ongoing initiatives, while further strengthening alignment with business priorities and the specific needs of the Group during this transformational phase.

Olof Persson, CEO, Iveco Group, commented: "I would like to thank Michele for his commitment, professionalism and valuable contribution to Iveco Group over the years. He has consistently advanced the interests and positions of our Group in a complex and ever-evolving environment, always guided by a broader vision focused on creating value for our society as a whole, supporting causes that matter to our communities and promoting sustainability and responsible business practices. On behalf of the Senior Leadership Team, I wish him every success in his future endeavours."

Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) is a global player in the automotive industry, built on a strong Italian heritage and with a consolidated international reach. The Group channels decades of engineering excellence and innovation into sustainable mobility and customer driven technologies. Its five brands play a leading role in their respective domains: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand offering heavy, medium and light duty trucks; FPT, a global leader in advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, renowned for their mass transit, premium bus and coach solutions; and IVECO CAPITAL, the Group's financing arm supporting them all. Iveco Group employs 33,000 people and operates 16 industrial sites and 22 R&D centres. Further information is available at www.ivecogroup.com

Media Contacts:
Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091
Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007
E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:
Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539
E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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