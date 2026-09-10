VALLOUREC BREAKS GROUND ON A PRODUCTION LINE IN BRAZIL FOR A NEW LINE PIPE THERMAL INSULATION COATING TECHNOLOGY



Meudon, September 10, 2026 - Vallourec, a world leader in premium tubular solutions, today broke ground on a new production line dedicated to Proxxima resin systems with Goldilocks subsea insulation technology (GDLX) technology at its Serra facility in Espírito Santo, Brazil. This milestone marks a key step in the industrial deployment of the subsea thermal insulation technology licensed from ExxonMobil, strengthening Vallourec's integrated offshore offering and reinforcing Brazil's strategic role within the Group's global industrial strategy.

The announcement was made during a visit by Philippe Guillemot, Chairman and CEO of Vallourec, underlining the strategic importance of the Serra operation for the Group. The project combines advanced technology and the development of local capabilities to support increasingly complex offshore projects in Brazil and international markets.

Proxxima resin systems featuring GDLX subsea insulation technology deliver enhanced thermal performance, extended cool-down time and faster insulation execution compared with conventional systems. The technology has already been selected for ExxonMobil's Longtail deepwater project in Guyana, for which Vallourec will supply thermal insulated line pipes as part of its broader integrated offshore offering.





Strengthening Vallourec's Industrial Footprint in Brazil





The investment in Serra builds on Vallourec's long-standing presence in Brazil and further enhances the Group's ability to deliver high value-added line pipe solutions for the offshore sector. Located close to the Port of Vitória, the facility is well positioned to serve both domestic and export markets while contributing to the development of local industrial expertise and the regional value chain.





Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, stated: "This milestone reflects Vallourec's ability to bring together innovation, industrial excellence and customer proximity. By implementing the Proxxima resin systems with Goldilocks subsea insulation technology in Brazil, we are strengthening our offshore portfolio and opening new opportunities to support our customers' most demanding projects with high-performance, integrated solutions. The enhanced capabilities provided by GDLX were instrumental in securing the Hammerhead and Longtail contracts, the largest line pipe orders ever secured by Vallourec."

Andre Lacerda, Senior Vice President South America, Tube Activities, added: "This investment confirms the strategic role of Brazil within Vallourec's global footprint. In Serra, we are expanding local capabilities, developing specialized expertise and reinforcing our commitment to Espírito Santo and to Brazil's offshore industry over the long term."



About Vallourec



Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrialapplications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees inmore than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service. In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.



For further information, please contact

Investor Relations

Daniel Thomson

Tel: +44(0)75 91 83 74 05

daniel.thomson@vallourec.com

Individual shareholder relations

Toll-free number: 0 800 505 110

actionnaires@vallourec.com



Press relations

Romain Grière

Tel: +1 (718) 421-8374

romain.griere@taddeo.fr



Nicolas Escoulan

Tel: +33 6 42 19 14 74

nicolas.escoulan@taddeo.fr































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