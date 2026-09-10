Atsign and Intel solve the Edge AI encryption conundrum

Trusted identity management/hardware acceleration tie-up improves performance by approximately 8700%, eliminating a major barrier to smart transportation systems

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atsign today announced that, with Intel, it has solved the massive encryption bottleneck that has until now held back the capabilities of autonomous Edge AI agents. In combination with Intel, Atsign has achieved a staggering performance uplift of approximately ~88x for hardware-accelerated, end-to-end encrypted Agent-to-Agent (A2A) communications.

Describing the results of their collaboration, the two companies have co-published a new Smart Transportation Solution Brief, " Securing Agentic AI at the Edge for Smart Transportation ". The brief:

reiterates how transportation systems are evolving toward distributed, intelligent infrastructures where edge systems, operations platforms, and autonomous agents work together across intersections, traffic corridors, and mobility networks; and

emphasizes how, as transportation becomes more autonomous, trust becomes essential - trust that every device, AI agent, data exchange, cryptographic key, and workload is secured to enable safe and reliable decision-making at scale.





To deliver this trust, the new solution combines Atsign's secure agent-to-agent architecture with Intel's built-in hardware security capabilities:

Atsign provides trusted identity management, namespace isolation, scoped data sharing, end-to-end encryption, and auditability

Intel provides hardware-backed key generation, accelerated encryption and hashing, protected key storage, secure boot, Trusted Compute, Total Memory Encryption, and Full Disk Encryption to help ensure platform integrity and data protection.





Aparna Rayasam , CEO of Atsign, said: "Intel and Atsign, representing the forefront of edge hardware and trusted identity management respectively, have today delivered a performance breakthrough: a genuinely secure foundation for agentic edge AI deployments in smart transportation environments, which are no longer constrained by something as mundane as 'technical performance'. But make no mistake: this is a game-changing evolution for anyone involved in the development of any system in which AI-enabled devices are required to operate autonomously at the edge, where both trust and speed are essential."

The Smart Transportation Solution Brief details multiple new zero-trust Agentic AI performance benchmarks, showing how the performance uplift varies according to the hardware in question. For example:

an ~88x performance uplift is available on Intel Xeon (up to 5 Gbps); and

an ~60x performance uplift is available on Intel Core Ultra 9 (up to 6 Gbps)





Today's new solution brief highlights how Intel's hardware-rooted security capabilities, combined with Atsign's secure agentic architecture, help protect data, workloads, and communications. The result for customers is the scalability and performance required for modern transportation infrastructure, alongside the security, trust, privacy required in the AI age.

Intel has also added Atsign to its Industrial Builders partner program. For Intel customers, the presence of Atsign on the directory ensures:

de-risked deployments , through immediate access to Atsign's pre-validated solutions. Customers know these have been engineered and tested for reliable compatibility with Intel architectures.

, through immediate access to Atsign's pre-validated solutions. Customers know these have been engineered and tested for reliable compatibility with Intel architectures. streamlined sourcing ; the fast identification of Atsign's workloads, presence and technical specializations eliminates the effort of navigating unverified vendor pools.

; the fast identification of Atsign's workloads, presence and technical specializations eliminates the effort of navigating unverified vendor pools. confidence that Atsign meets Intel's compliance standards , bringing direct ecosystem backing and escalated Intel technical support to complex integrations.

, bringing direct ecosystem backing and escalated Intel technical support to complex integrations. direct collaboration, via a trusted gateway through which customers can connect with Atsign, whether for RFPs, reference architectures or proof-of-concept deployments.





About Atsign

Atsign secures people, applications, AI agents and devices, to enable them to communicate securely over hostile networks. Its identity-first platform authenticates participants before a connection is established and protects data end-to-end, without exposed inbound ports or reliance on static IP addresses.