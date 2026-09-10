Aflac Incorporated: From Lumber to Lifelines: Aflac Employees Help Ensure No Child Sleeps on the Floor

Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / On a Friday afternoon, when many people were looking ahead to weekend plans, 31 Aflac employees gathered in a Columbus, Georgia, warehouse with a different purpose in mind. Surrounded by stacks of freshly cut lumber, power tools and workstations, they rolled up their sleeves to build something that would have a lasting impact on the lives of local children.

Their destination was Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), a nonprofit organization with more than 400 chapters nationwide and a simple but powerful mission: ensuring that no child sleeps on the floor. The need is significant. Across the country, more than 108,000 children are currently waiting for a bed, including nearly 2,000 in the Columbus area alone.

In just three hours, Aflac volunteers transformed raw materials into 20 completed beds. Teams measured, cut and sanded lumber, assembled frames, stained wood and stacked slats - each step bringing them closer to providing a safe, comfortable place for a child to sleep.

For Ryan Walker, Aflac Compliance Resource Manager and longtime volunteer leader with the local SHP chapter, the impact of the organization's work extends far beyond furniture.

"For many children, receiving a bed is transformative," Walker shared with fellow volunteers. "It can mean better sleep, improved health, stronger focus in school and a renewed sense of self-worth. A bed becomes more than a piece of furniture - it becomes a foundation for growth and stability."

The opportunity to make a tangible difference inspired employees to volunteer their time. The Columbus build was followed by a similar effort in June, when Aflac employees in Omaha partnered with their local SHP chapter to build and deliver beds for children in their community.

"I love the enthusiasm that SHP has about not allowing a child to sleep on a floor another night," said Chevy Ingersoll, Aflac Sales Compliance Incentives Specialist. "I feel so blessed and honored to work for a company that gives us opportunities to come together as a team and serve our community. We enjoy working alongside one another because we know we're making a difference - not only in the lives of others, but within our organization as well."

For Compliance Analyst Yvonne Corbin, this volunteer opportunity especially meaningful. She and her family have supported Sleep in Heavenly Peace for years, and she welcomed the chance to introduce more colleagues to a cause close to her heart.

"Each experience is more meaningful than the last," Corbin said. "Helping fulfill SHP's mission alongside my colleagues is nearly as rewarding as seeing the joy on a child's face when they receive a bed of their own."

Volunteers may choose to help deliver and assemble the beds in the children's homes. Each delivery includes a brand-new mattress, pillow and bedding set, turning a simple bed frame into a complete place of comfort and security.

While the beds built by Aflac employees will help reduce the growing waiting list, the need remains ongoing. Community members can support Sleep in Heavenly Peace by volunteering, donating funds or providing new bedding for children in need. Visit Sleep In Heavenly Peace to find opportunities to help in your local area.

Find more stories and multimedia from Aflac Incorporated at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: Aflac Incorporated

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/from-lumber-to-lifelines-aflac-employees-help-ensure-no-child-sleeps-1219361