

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Oracle Corp. (ORCL) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $4.679 billion, or $1.56 per share. This compares with $2.927 billion, or $1.01 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Oracle Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $5.758 billion or $1.92 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 29.6% to $19.345 billion from $14.926 billion last year.



Oracle Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $4.679 Bln. vs. $2.927 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.56 vs. $1.01 last year. -Revenue: $19.345 Bln vs. $14.926 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 8.10 Full year revenue guidance: $ 90 B



Guidance for Q2 FY 2027



Total revenues are expected to grow between 30% and 34% in constant currency and USD



Non-GAAP earnings per share is expected to be between $1.83 and $1.91 in constant currency and between $1.85 and $1.93 in USD, which represents growth of 19% to 23% in constant currency and 21% to 25% in USD excluding a one-time gain from Q2 FY2026.



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