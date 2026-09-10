

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Copart, Inc. (CPRT) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $327.423 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $396.354 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.4% to $1.152 billion from $1.125 billion last year.



Copart, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $327.423 Mln. vs. $396.354 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.35 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue: $1.152 Bln vs. $1.125 Bln last year.



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