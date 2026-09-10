Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (OTCQX: WDOFF) ("Wesdome" or the "Company") today provides an update on its exploration drilling activities at its wholly-owned Kiena mine ("Kiena") near Val-d'Or, Quebec (Figure 1).

HIGHLIGHTS (Figures 2 and 3)

Norbenite Footwall Zone Confirmed (Figures 4 and 5, Table 1)1

A third broad intercept solidifies the recently announced discovery of the Norbenite Footwall Zone. N134-7207: 7.8 g/t Au uncapped over 57.2 m core length, (7.4 g/t Au capped, 57.2 m core length).

Together with two prior holes - hole N134-7152W1 that intersected 6.9 g/t Au uncapped over 42.1 metres and historic hole 6752W10 that intersected 9.9 g/t Au over 83.2 metres - the Norbenite Footwall Zone now traces over 150 metres vertically with significant thickness and grade.

Drilling at depth continues to delineate the new Norbenite Footwall Zone beyond the Norbenite Fault where mineralization has been traced over at least 150 vertical metres in basaltic rock and remains open up-plunge, laterally, and at depth, highlighting significant growth potential.

VZ Zone and VZ Parallel Vein Discovery (Figure 6, Table 1)1

The new VZ Zone opens a previously untested parallel trend less than 100 metres from existing infrastructure, with six holes confirming continuity.

One exploration hole intersected a new parallel mineralized vein adjacent to the VZ Zone and less than 50 metres from existing infrastructure. N109-7213: 23.8 g/t Au uncapped over 4.0 m core length (23.8 g/t Au capped, 4.0 m core length)



Six exploration holes confirm discovery of the new VZ Zone.



N109-7017 (2025 hole): 4.9 g/t Au uncapped over 6.0 m core length (4.9 g/t Au capped, 6.0 m core length) N109-7204: 6.4 g/t Au uncapped over 7.0 m core length (6.4 g/t Au capped, 7.0 m core length) N109-7205A: 4.3 g/t Au uncapped over 4.0 m core length (4.3 g/t Au capped, 4.0 m core length) N109-7206: 4.6 g/t Au uncapped over 8.0 m core length (4.6 g/t Au capped, 8.0 m core length) N109-7213: 2.9 g/t Au uncapped over 3.7 m core length (2.9 g/t Au capped, 3.7 m core length) N109-7214: 3.4 g/t Au uncapped over 4.0 m core length (3.4 g/t Au capped, 4.0 m core length)



1Assays capped at 90 g/t for Kiena Deep zones (assays capped).

Anthea Bath, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "These latest positive results are meaningfully shifting how we think about the potential scale of Kiena Deep. The results provide growing evidence that the area hosts multiple recurring high-grade structures beyond the mineralized zones currently included in our resource model. However, the full extent and ultimate scale of the mineralized system remain to be determined.

"Further growth of these zones has the potential to increase ounces per vertical metre, create new mining areas, and substantially change how we view the future scale and configuration of the mine."

Jono Lawrence, Senior Vice President, Exploration and Resources, added, "At the Norbenite Footwall Zone, hole N134-7207 is our third broad high-grade intercept beyond the Norbenite Fault. Together, there are three holes that now trace mineralization over 150 vertical metres. The zone remains open laterally, at depth, and most importantly up-plunge across at least 300 vertical metres of largely untested ground toward the upper Footwall Zone and potentially beyond. The new level 134 exploration drive gives us the platform to test this opportunity systematically, and if scale and continuity is established, the Norbenite Footwall Zone could become a material contributor to the future of the mine.

"Separately, drilling at level 109 has confirmed the emerging VZ Zone and identified an additional high-grade parallel vein in close proximity to existing infrastructure. These are distinct exploration opportunities that together support our interpretation of a broader system containing multiple high-grade lenses, many of which remain insufficiently tested.

"The balance of this year's program will focus on defining the geometry and continuity of these two high-grade, near-infrastructure opportunities, with results informing our next mineral resource update."

TECHNICAL DETAILS

Norbenite Footwall

Hole N134-7207, drilled from the level 134 exploration drive, returned a broad, high-grade intercept of 7.8 g/t Au over 57.2 metres core length, hosted within a quartz vein system in basaltic rock. Together, with hole N134-7152W1, which intersected 6.9 g/t Au over 42.1 metres core length and historic hole 6752W10, which intersected 9.9 g/t Au over 83.2 metres core length (refer to news release dated June 22, 2026), these results support the potential for resource growth from the newly identified Norbenite Footwall Zone, adjacent to the Norbenite Fault.

Hole N134-7207 was designed to test the area between hole N134-7152W1 and the historic 6752W10 drill hole, with the objective of evaluating the continuity of the basalt host rock and associated mineralization. The basaltic host rock offers strong ground competency that supports efficient and stable mining operations. Results from hole N134-7207 provide additional evidence of continuity, and capacity for high-grade mineralization growth.

Additional drilling will be required to fully define the geometry and extent of the zone, which is now interpreted to continue over a 150-metre vertical profile. At least 300 vertical metres of ground between hole N134-7152W1 - the uppermost intercept of the Norbenite Footwall Zone - and the upper levels of existing Footwall Zone mineralization remain largely untested. Confirming continuity of the Norbenite Footwall Zone mineralization to the Footwall Zone levels would validate the geologic model and potentially pave the way for testing further extension to the upper levels of the mine. Previous holes terminated within the Norbenite Fault structure, leaving this prospective corridor open for systematic drilling.

VZ Zone

Exploration drilling has confirmed the discovery of the VZ Zone, located less than 100 metres from the existing drill bay on level 109. An initial hole drilled in 2025, N109-7017, returned encouraging results, though at the time it was unclear whether this intercept represented an isolated occurrence or a distinct mineralized zone. Five additional holes reported in this release, including N109-7204, N109-7205A, N109-7206, N109-7213, and N109-7214, have confirmed the continuity of this mineralized lens, establishing the VZ Zone as a new near-mine zone and opening a previously untested trend at shallow depths of the mine. The proximity of these intercepts to existing mine infrastructure highlights their potential for future mine planning. With limited drilling completed along this trend, the results indicate significant potential for resource growth, and aggressive follow-up drilling is planned as initial results have exceeded expectations.

The discovery of the VZ Zone, located near the VC Zone (Figure 2), is particularly significant as both zones occur at relatively shallow levels and could be accessed through future infrastructure development. The potential to develop both zones within a common mining area could provide an opportunity to increase ounces per vertical metre and improve the overall efficiency of future mine development.

Located approximately 300 metres to the west, the VZ Zone sits within a deformation corridor that links back to the ZA lenses of Kiena Deep (Figure 3). With high-grade lenses at Kiena Deep open along strike toward VZ Zone, drilling this westward trending corridor is a priority focus, particularly as it remains untested at key mine elevations. This demonstrates the strong potential of near-mine exploration to identify new mineralized systems, expand Kiena's mineral inventory, and support future mine development.

VZ Parallel Vein

Recent exploration drilling near-mine from level 109 has identified a new high-grade vein of mineralization where drill hole N109-7213 intersected 23.8 g/t Au uncapped over 4.0 metres core length. This new vein is hosted within the same basaltic unit as the VZ Zone and is located between the current drill bay and the VZ Zone, approximately 50 metres from the drill bay. The vein remains open up-dip and laterally, and additional drilling is underway to continue defining the full extent and opportunity.

ABOUT WESDOME

Wesdome is a Canadian-focused gold producer with two high-grade underground assets, Eagle River in Northern Ontario and Kiena in Val-d'Or, Québec. The Company's primary goal is to responsibly leverage its operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build a value-driven, mid-tier gold producer.

TECHNICAL DISCLOSURE

Exploration Kiena drilling, the drill core NQ in size, was cut in half with a diamond saw resulting in a half core sample for assay and a half core sample to be retained for reference. Delineation drilling, in defined resource areas, is BQ in size and the entire core was sent for assay analysis. Analytical work is performed by ALS Minerals of Val-d'Or (Québec), a certified commercial laboratory (Accredited Lab #689). Sample preparation was completed at ALS Minerals in Val-d'Or (Québec). Assaying comprised fire assay methods with an atomic absorption finish. Any sample assaying >3 g/t Au was re-run using the fire assay method with gravimetric finish, and for any sample assaying >10 g/t Au was re-run with the metallic sieve method. In addition to laboratory internal duplicates, standards, and blanks, the geology department inserts blind duplicates, standards, and blanks into the sample stream at a frequency of one in twenty to monitor quality control. The QP confirmed the disclosed data, including the underlying sampling, Reports from Lab Results and there was validation on the QAQC process and reports from ALS results received. A visual observation of historical core was done in person at site along with approval of the procedures for drill hole descriptions, sampling and preparation of samples prior to being shipped to the ALS Lab. Verification and validation of assay results highlighted that all QAQC sample results were within respective control limits.

QUALIFIED PERSONS

The technical content of this release has been compiled, reviewed, and approved by the following employees of Wesdome: Breanne Beh, P.Geo., (OGQ #2165) Director Surface and Greenfields Exploration; and Serge Gonthier, P.Geo., (OGQ #578) Principal Geologist, Resources and Geology. Each is a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, which is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as of the date of this release. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding: the significant growth potential of the new Norbenite Footwall Zone; the discovery and potential of the new VZ Zone as a standalone, new mining zone; the potential scale of Kiena Deep; the results of the VZ Zone suggesting that the area hosts multiple recurring high-grade structures beyond the mineralized zones currently included in the Company's resource model; the potential for the Norbenite Footwall Zone be open toward the upper Footwall Zone and beyond; the possibility of the Norbenite Footwall Zone becoming a material contributor to the future of Kiena; the further growth of the Norbenite Footwall Zone and the VZ Zone having the potential to increase ounces per vertical metre, create new mining areas and substantially change how the Company thinks about the future scale and configuration of Kiena; the balance of the Company's 2026 drilling program at Kiena focusing on defining the geometry and continuity of the Norbenite Footwall Zone and VZ Zone; the drilling results from the level 134 exploration drive supporting the potential for resource growth from the Norbenite Footwall; results from hole N134-7207 suggesting continuity and capacity for high-grade mineralization growth; confirming continuity of the Norbenite Footwall mineralization to the Footwall Zone levels potentially paving the way for testing further extension to the upper levels of Kiena; the proximity of the intercepts from the drilling in respect of the VZ Zone highlighting their potential for future mine planning; the results from the drilling in respect of the VZ Zone indicating significant potential for resource growth, with aggressive follow-up drilling planned; the potential to develop both the VZ Zone and the VC Zone within a common mining area to increase ounces per vertical metre and improve the overall efficiency of future mine development; and the VZ Zone demonstrating the strong potential of near-mine exploration to identify new mineralized systems, expand Kiena's mineral inventory and support future mine development.

These forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information. These risks, uncertainties and other factors including those risk factors discussed in the sections titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information" and "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form. Readers are urged to carefully review the detailed risk discussion in our most recent Annual Information Form which is available on SEDAR+ and on the Company's website.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

APPENDIX

Figure 1: Kiena Plan View, Near-Mine Exploration

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Figure 2: Kiena Deep Long Section Showing Location of Kiena Deep, Norbenite Footwall Zone, VZ Zone

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Figure 3: Kiena Deep Plan View Showing Location of Kiena Deep and VZ Zone

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Figure 4: Plan View of Kiena Deep Intercepts

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Figure 5: Kiena Deep Long Section - Norbenite Footwall Intercepts

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Figure 6 - VZ Zone and Parallel VZ Vein Intercepts

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Table 1: Kiena Drill Composite Results (Previously Unreleased)

Figures in table may not add due to rounding

Hole No. Collar

(Kiena Grid)

X Collar

(Kiena Grid)

Y Collar

(Kiena Grid)

Z Dip

(°) Azimuth

(°)

Kiena Deep

N134-7207 13810.75 12537.04 1704.00 -60.37 13.02 N109-7017 13211.13 12830.34 1964.35 -10.20 331.15 N109-7204 13051.42 12952.55 1970.73 -13.04 20.00 N109-7205A 13051.41 12952.55 1970.73 -4.21 32.07 N109-7206 13051.42 12952.55 1970.73 -14.20 29.89 N109-7213 13051.42 12952.55 1970.73 6.84 357.92 N109-7214 13051.42 12952.55 1970.73 -2.92 9.94

Hole No. From

(m) To

(m) Core Length

(m) Grade

(g/t Au) Cut Grade

(g/t Au) Target

Kiena Deep

N134-7207 620.5 677.7 57.2 7.7 7.3 Norbenite Footwall Zone N109-7017 192.0 198.0 6.0 4.9 4.9 VZ Zone N109-7204 74.5 81.5 7.0 6.4 6.4 VZ Zone N109-7205A 66.0 70.0 4.0 4.3 4.3 VZ Zone N109-7206 71.7 79.7 8.0 4.6 4.6 VZ Zone N109-7213 42.3 46.3 4.0 23.8 23.8 VZ Parallel Vein N109-7213 85.5 89.2 3.7 2.9 2.9 VZ Zone N109-7214 79.5 83.5 4.0 3.4 3.4 VZ Zone

Note about length of zones: The length of holes was use for both Zones in this release, since true width need to be determined with further modelling in both sectors. The Zones extension and possible thickness are being tested with further exploratory drilling and using a wide corridor, not to limit the potential of discovery of more potential intercept.

Table 2: Kiena Drill Assay Results (Previously Unreleased)

Link to Table 2 Kiena Drill Assay Results.

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