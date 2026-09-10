Sigenergy: Industry leaders gather in Stuttgart to explore how AI, Modular Storage and DC Coupling Are Redefining Renewable Energy Economics

STUTTGART, Germany, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigenergy, a pioneer in battery energy storage solutions, hosted Sigenergy Day Europe 2026 in Stuttgart, Germany, bringing together nearly 400 global investors, EPCs and industry experts to explore the next generation of utility-scale energy storage.





Centered on the theme of AI-powered innovative energy storage solutions, the event showcased how intelligent energy management, modular battery architecture and DC coupling can work together to unlock higher renewable utilization, faster project deployment, greater operational flexibility and optimized energy revenues.

A key highlight of the event was a visit to a landmark 11.6 MWp PV and 20 MWh battery energy storage project in Weissach im Tal, Baden-Württemberg owned by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Sachwertanlagen (DGS) GmbH. Developed by PV specialist Arausol with Sigenergy technology and supported by European distributor Memodo, the project deploys 1,660 Sigenergy battery modules, each with a capacity of 12 kilowatt-hours (kWh), 80 units Sigen C&I PV inverters 100kW and 2 units of medium-voltage transformer (MVT) stations equipped with pre-installed low-voltage connections.





Unlike conventional containerized systems, the decentralized SigenStack architecture can be installed close to PV strings, minimizing complex cabling, heavy equipment and extensive foundations. The project achieved 20 days of installation and two hours of commissioning, demonstrating the potential of modular storage to accelerate utility-scale project delivery.

From Energy Storage to Intelligent Energy Infrastructure

Opening the event in Stuttgart, Tony Xu, Founder and CEO of Sigenergy, welcomed local hosts and partners, emphasizing that the company's rapid global ascent is a shared achievement rooted in unbreakable collaboration.

Against the backdrop of European markets diving "all in" on storage, Xu reaffirmed Sigenergy's strategic expansion from residential storage into commercial, industrial (C&I), and utility-scale power plants.





"Sigenergy is fully prepared for this next phase of growth," Tony stated. "Backed by a robust European team and a comprehensive product lineup-including SigenStack, SigenCube, and SigenTerra-we aim to evolve from a standard supplier into a long-term strategic partner in the transition to storage."

Concluding his address, he expressed absolute confidence that the best days for both the industry and their collaborative partnerships remain ahead, uniting everyone in the drive toward intelligent energy infrastructure.

Europe's Energy Transition Demands a New Storage Paradigm

In his welcome address, Jaime Arau, Founder & Managing Director of Arausol, highlighted Sigenergy's innovation and problem solving speed which will help accelerate large-scale solar-plus-storage deployment across Europe.

"Partnerships like ours between Arau and Sigenergy are characterized by the fact that we tackle challenges together and turn them into opportunities. Today is intended to help us further develop this shared journey," he said.

As part of the event, Mr. Arau showcased its collaborative journey with project owner DGS, introducing a remarkable project brought to life over a development period of around five months.

Speaking as a guest presenter, Bernhard Rill, Member of the Board of Trustees at the Energy Storage System Association (BVES), highlighted the critical role of flexible energy infrastructure in driving Europe's renewable energy goals across key markets like Germany, the UK and Italy.

As energy systems evolve, co-located solar-plus-storage and stand-alone Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) have become standard requirements for grid resilience. Within this transition, Rill emphasized that matching the right coupling method and prioritizing system safety are essential for modern deployments, citing SigenStack's 6-layer safety architecture that detects and suppresses thermal runaway in seconds

During the event, Julian A. Crestani, Project Lead at DGS, received the prestigious "Iconic Project of the Year 2026" award for the Weissach im Tal deployment-a testament to exceptional engineering, operational efficiency, and rapid execution powered by Sigenergy's advanced solar-plus-storage architecture.





Safety, Reliability and Bankability: Building Confidence in Utility-Scale Storage

As energy storage projects scale in size and complexity, safety and bankability are becoming increasingly important considerations for developers, investors and system operators.

Syed Zohaib Ahmed, Senior Consultant, Battery Storage Northern Europe at DNV, addressed the topic of "Safety, Reliability & Bankability: De-risking Utility-Scale Storage." His presentation explored the key considerations for ensuring that large-scale battery systems can deliver reliable long-term performance while meeting increasingly stringent expectations around safety, technical reliability and investment confidence.

The discussion reinforced that technological innovation must go hand in hand with robust safety and reliability standards as battery storage becomes increasingly critical to energy infrastructure.

This year, Sigenergy's utility-scale solar and energy storage solutions completed key technical assessments. In addition, the company's utility solar inverter underwent a technical review by DNV, resulting in the issuance of the Sigen Utility Solar Inverter Technology Review Report to address the aforementioned concerns.

VPPs: Unlocking the Value of Distributed Energy Assets

The transformation of energy systems is creating new opportunities to aggregate and intelligently manage distributed energy resources across European power markets.

In his keynote presentation, Marco Borghesi, Fractional Chief Product Officer of LUOX Energy, demonstrated how Virtual Power Plants (VPPs) transition distributed battery systems from simple behind-the-meter assets into dynamic, revenue-generating market participants.

By combining Sigenergy's efficient hardware architecture with LUOX Energy's digital market execution, the partnership enables asset owners to monetize energy flexibility on wholesale markets-delivering higher financial returns while actively supporting European grid stability.

DC Coupling vs. AC Coupling: Why Storage and Technical Coupling Choices Decide Solar ROI

With energy storage playing an increasingly pivotal role in the global energy transition, Benjamin Ohlhaeuser, Co-Founder of Team Edda, shared his perspective on prevailing market trends, practical project learnings, and the value of intelligent BESS solutions during his presentation.

He opened by unpacking growing grid stability challenges, surging demand for flexible storage capacity, and the commercial risks facing solar project developers and investors in Germany. He noted that energy storage is often the defining factor between surviving and thriving in today's ground mounted solar market.

The discussion then shifted to technology performance and the comparison between green storage coupling architectures (DC vs AC coupling). Benjamin emphasized that there is no one-size-fits-all winning topology for green storage coupling - only the right fit for each project. The pre-existing infrastructure of the solar park stands as the primary determinant when selecting between DC-coupled and AC-coupled designs.

From Concept to Reality: The Arausol Weissach im Tal Project

Building on the earlier technology debate, the conference moved to real-world project delivery with Björn Lamprecht and Henning Wicht, Managing Directors at Arausol, who shared insights into Arausol's general approach and role in the project and walked the audience through the design philosophy and technical implementation of the Weissach im Tal project.

This landmark deployment demonstrates how application-oriented engineering overcomes complex on-site deployment challenges, with three standout advantages:

Superior System Efficiency: By routing power directly from PV panels to the battery, the DC-Coupling setup cuts out redundant conversion losses and removes the requirement for dedicated battery transformers - driving a 3-4?% uplift in overall energy yield.

Optimized Land-Use Efficiency: Sigenergy's modular BESS units are installed directly underneath PV mounting structures. This clever layout maximises space utilisation, enabling additional solar capacity to be deployed within the existing site footprint.

Seamless End-to-End Infrastructure & Project Delivery: Fully harmonised Sigenergy inverters and transformers formed the technical backbone of the plant.

Complemented by hands-on on-site technical support during commissioning and coordination with grid operators, these combined efforts enabled the facility to achieve successful commercial operation in early August, strictly on schedule.

Power Trading: Turning Stored Energy into Market Value

The economic value of intelligent storage was further explored by Christoph Gardlo, COO of ESFORIN SE, who emphasized that the future of energy flexibility relies on co-located assets. Pointing to historical EPEX continuous intraday data, Gardlo noted that rising price volatility creates unprecedented profit opportunities for integrated solar-and-battery projects. By deploying ESFORIN's AI-driven FLEXtrading platform to automate asset management and execute real-time power trades, co-located PV-BESS installations can yield up to three times more revenue than standalone solar plants.

Unlocking the Future: AI-Powered Innovations to Lead Europe's Clean Energy Era

Closing the event, Roy Zhang, President of Global Sales and Service at Sigenergy, delivered an inspiring call to action, outlining how continuous AI innovation, deep technical expertise, and enduring long-term partnerships will define Europe's clean energy future.





Backed by over €170 million in R&D investment, 900+ engineers, and 1,000+ patents, Sigenergy stands fully committed to powering this transition. From the innovative SigenStack system and the upcoming SigenCube C&I system to SigenTerra utility solutions and SigenAgent, the industry's first full-domain AI agent, Sigenergy delivers an end-to-end, full-scenario portfolio designed to lead the market. Paired with a rapidly expanding local service network, Sigenergy invites energy leaders to join forces, unite hardware precision with digital intelligence, and build a resilient, high-yield energy future together.

Building the Next Generation of Intelligent Energy Infrastructure

Sigenergy Day Europe 2026 event united visionaries across the energy value chain with a clear imperative: the future of utility-scale storage isn't just about adding battery capacity-it's about making every kilowatt-hour smarter, more flexible, and vastly more profitable.

From AI-driven energy management and DC coupling to modular deployment, VPP aggregation, and real-time power trading, the event established a blueprint for modern energy systems. The Weissach im Tal project proves that this transition is already here. By pairing decentralized storage with intelligent optimization, Sigenergy has demonstrated how to maximize yield while stripping away deployment complexity.

Looking ahead, Sigenergy remains relentless in putting customers and partners at the heart of innovation. By uniting hardware precision with digital intelligence, Sigenergy is ready to accelerate the deployment of next-generation energy infrastructure across Europe and around the globe.

About Sigenergy

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Shanghai, Sigenergy (6656.HK) is a technology-driven company focused on innovation in the new energy sector. Leveraging advanced digital intelligence and a highly skilled talent base, the company has expanded across photovoltaic(PV)generation, smart energy storage and high-efficiency electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions.

Guided by its "AI in All" strategy, Sigenergy integrates artificial intelligence across its product ecosystem to deliver safer, smarter and more efficient energy solutions for households and businesses worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.sigenergy.com

Media Contact

Tracy Li

Email: tracy.li@sigenergy.com

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