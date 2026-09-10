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WKN: A418QY | ISIN: US44951N2053 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
10.09.2026 23:50 Uhr
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IDW Media Holdings, Inc.: IDW Announces Results for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc., (the "Company" or "IDW") (OTCQB:IDWM), an integrated media company, today reported results for its third quarter ended July 31, 2026.

Earnings Conference Call

IDW's management will host a conference call beginning at 4:30 PM Eastern time on September 14, 2026 to engage in Q&A with participants. To listen to the call and participate in the Q&A, dial (888) 506-0062 (domestic) or (973) 528-0011 (international) and provide the following participant code: 534618. A recording of the call will be available following the call on our website at www.idwmediaholdings.com/investors.

About IDW Media Holdings:

IDW (OTCQB:IDWM) is an integrated media company providing compelling stories and characters for global audiences. Our IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment businesses acquire IP for holistic franchise development across comics and graphic novels, television and other entertainment platforms and leverage established stories from our creative partners.

Forward-Looking Statements:

In this press release, all statements that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate, "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our Annual Report for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025 (under the heading "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations"), and subsequent reports that we may make available. We are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:

Davidi Jonas
IDW Media Holdings, Inc.
david.jonas@idwmh.com

SOURCE: IDW Media Holdings Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/idw-announces-results-for-third-quarter-fiscal-year-2026-1219570

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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