

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cade California Electronic is recalling about 179,739 Projecting Finger Light Toys because the products contain button cell batteries that can be easily accessed by children, posing a risk of serious injury or death if the batteries are swallowed.



The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the toys violate mandatory federal safety standards for toys. Swallowed button batteries can cause severe internal chemical burns and potentially death.



The recalled finger lights contain three button cell batteries and were sold in boxes of 50 in white, blue, red and green. They were sold on Amazon.com from March 2015 through July 2026 for between $5 and $16. No injuries have been reported. The products were manufactured in China and sold by California Cade Electronic LLC of Hacienda Heights, California.



Consumers should immediately stop using the toys and keep them away from children. Cade California Electronic is offering full refunds and will require consumers to dispose of the products properly and provide a photo of the discarded items.



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