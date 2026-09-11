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WKN: A0CACX | ISIN: KYG3777B1032 | Ticker-Symbol: GRU
Tradegate
10.09.26 | 21:58
1,820 Euro
+1,38 % +0,025
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Hong Kong 50
1-Jahres-Chart
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7771,78410.09.
1,7831,80610.09.
PR Newswire
11.09.2026 04:48 Uhr
161 Leser
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Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group: Geely Farizon to Premiere at IAA Transportation 2026 with All-Electric Models

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking its first step onto Europe's premier commercial vehicle stage, Geely Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group will showcase its all-electric product portfolio at IAA Transportation 2026. Held from September 14-20 at the Hannover Messe Exhibition Center, the biennial event will welcome Geely Farizon at outdoor Booth P55, where three flagship models will make their international showcase.

All exhibited vehicles, including the Homtruck, Farizon SV and V7E, are developed ground-up on Geely Farizon's dedicated all-electric intelligent architecture, covering long-haul and urban last-mile delivery operations for global logistics markets.

Making its official European debut, the Homtruck, a heavy-duty electric truck represents Geely Farizon's core technological benchmark. Specified for European operating requirements, it carries a 600-kWh battery delivering over 500?km range.

The Farizon SV is a fully born-electric, highly versatile van. It has claimed International Van of the Year 2026 runner-up, What?Van? 2026 Zero-Emission Van of the Year and LCV Manufacturer of the Year by GREENFLEET Awards 2026.

Designed for urban delivery, the V7E provides 6.95?m³ cargo space, 328?km WLTP combined range and 1,373?kg payload, with 14+ ADAS features as standard. It is among the final three for International Van of the Year 2027; the winner will be announced on September 14.

Backed by a decade of persistent R&D and long-term strategic layout, Geely Farizon has grown to be an active participant and contributor to the global automotive industrial chain. Its IAA premiere marks a key milestone under the "Born Global" strategy. Geely Farizon will continue to work with international partners to advance sustainable and intelligent logistics across global transport.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/geely-farizon-to-premiere-at-iaa-transportation-2026-with-all-electric-models-302875951.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.