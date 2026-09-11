Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group: Geely Farizon to Premiere at IAA Transportation 2026 with All-Electric Models

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking its first step onto Europe's premier commercial vehicle stage, Geely Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group will showcase its all-electric product portfolio at IAA Transportation 2026. Held from September 14-20 at the Hannover Messe Exhibition Center, the biennial event will welcome Geely Farizon at outdoor Booth P55, where three flagship models will make their international showcase.

All exhibited vehicles, including the Homtruck, Farizon SV and V7E, are developed ground-up on Geely Farizon's dedicated all-electric intelligent architecture, covering long-haul and urban last-mile delivery operations for global logistics markets.

Making its official European debut, the Homtruck, a heavy-duty electric truck represents Geely Farizon's core technological benchmark. Specified for European operating requirements, it carries a 600-kWh battery delivering over 500?km range.

The Farizon SV is a fully born-electric, highly versatile van. It has claimed International Van of the Year 2026 runner-up, What?Van? 2026 Zero-Emission Van of the Year and LCV Manufacturer of the Year by GREENFLEET Awards 2026.

Designed for urban delivery, the V7E provides 6.95?m³ cargo space, 328?km WLTP combined range and 1,373?kg payload, with 14+ ADAS features as standard. It is among the final three for International Van of the Year 2027; the winner will be announced on September 14.

Backed by a decade of persistent R&D and long-term strategic layout, Geely Farizon has grown to be an active participant and contributor to the global automotive industrial chain. Its IAA premiere marks a key milestone under the "Born Global" strategy. Geely Farizon will continue to work with international partners to advance sustainable and intelligent logistics across global transport.

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