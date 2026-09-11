ISS World Services A/S: ISS extends and expands partnership with key account customer in North America

ISS, a global leader in workplace experience and facility services, has extended and expanded its partnership with a key account customer in North America. The expanded scope of the agreement has an annual value of approximately DKK 150 million.

Copenhagen, Sept. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the expansion, ISS will provide a broader range of integrated facility services across the customer's sites, including selected technical services.

The agreement also provides opportunities for additional above-base work over time, reflecting ISS' strategic focus and targeted commercial investments in strengthening capabilities and driving growth in this area.

The services under the expanded scope will start in Q3 2026 and gradually ramp up over a 12-month period.

The new agreement, covering both the existing services and the expanded scope, has a duration of six years.

Steven Quick, CEO of ISS Americas says:

"Having worked with our customer since 2022 in North America, we're excited to further strengthen this partnership and support their ambitions through service excellence and high-quality workplace experiences. I'm also pleased that this new agreement reflects ISS' steadfast focus on growing with existing customers - both through our core services and ongoing opportunities for additional above-base work, such as larger maintenance and facility improvement projects."





For media enquiries:

Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communications, +45 4176 1989

For investor enquiries:

Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725

Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468

About ISS

ISS is a leading global workplace experience and facility services company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call "placemakers". In 2025, ISS Group's global revenue amounted to DKK 84.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com

For media enquiries: Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communications, +45 4176 1989 For investor enquiries: Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725 Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468