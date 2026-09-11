SES CORE enables media customers to manage, monitor and orchestrate content delivery through a single interface, increasing visibility, flexibility and signal reliability

SES today announced the launch of SES CORE, the first-of-its-kind content orchestration and hybrid delivery platform, designed to enable broadcasters and media customers to manage, monitor, and enable transmission of content seamlessly via satellite, fiber, and IP.

Built on infrastructure-neutral architecture, SES CORE provides a single user interface for content delivery. By bringing multiple distribution technologies into a unified orchestration layer, the platform enables customers to select the most effective content delivery path, guaranteeing service reliability and consistent delivery of high-quality content to global partners.

Through SES CORE, customers gain real-time visibility into service status by monitoring active content feeds. The platform provides network performance insights, automates operational tasks, and offers redundancy options. Together, those capabilities help broadcasters to manage content distribution more independently and efficiently, simplify operations and support business continuity.

Broadcasters and media companies looking to launch new channels, expand into additional regions and adopt new distribution models benefit from SES CORE's ability to adapt to evolving business needs. This flexibility helps customers accelerate time to market, scale services more efficiently and unlock new opportunities for audience growth and revenue generation.

"Broadcasters and media companies are navigating increasingly complex distribution environments, where content needs to move seamlessly across multiple networks, technologies, and destinations," said Deepak Mathur, President of Media at SES. "As hybrid workflows become the norm, customers are looking for simpler ways to manage that complexity while maintaining the visibility and reliability they depend on. SES CORE addresses this evolution, providing a unified platform designed for the future of content orchestration and hybrid delivery."

Follow us on:

LinkedIn Facebook YouTube X Instagram

Read our Blogs

Visit the Media Gallery >

About SES

At SES, we believe that space has the power to make a difference. That's why we design space solutions that help governments protect, businesses grow, and people stay connected-no matter where they are. With integrated multi-orbit satellites and our global terrestrial network, we deliver resilient, seamless connectivity and the highest quality video content to those shaping what's next. Following our Intelsat acquisition, we now offer more than 100 years of combined global industry leadership-backed by a track record of bringing innovation "firsts" to market. As a trusted partner to customers and the global space ecosystem, SES is driving impact that goes far beyond coverage. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "enables," provides," "gain," and "guaranteeing."

Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and are subject to inherent uncertainties and risks that are difficult to predict. Factors that might cause such a difference include those discussed in our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 20-F, such as risks that changes in technology or the satellite communications industry could make our systems or services obsolete or subject to lower or reduced demand, and new technologies, products, or services may not be successful or achieve the anticipated benefits; a disruption or failure of our information systems, satellite control, and operations networks or other technology may disrupt our business. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260910825607/en/

Contacts:

For further information please contact:

SES Communications

SES.Press@ses.com