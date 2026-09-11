

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), a telecommunications company, said Thursday that it will begin accepting preorders for Apple's new iPhone 18 Pro lineup and other latest Apple products on September 12, with wide availability starting September 18.



Preorders will be available for the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4 and AirPods 5. The iPhone Duo, Apple's first foldable iPhone, will be available for preorder starting October 16.



Verizon is also offering customers the option to switch to the carrier, get an iPhone 18 Pro without a trade-in and upgrade to the latest iPhone every year through its Simplicity Pro plan.



Verizon shares closed up 0.46% at $49.97 on Thursday.



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