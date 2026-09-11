, Sept. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press Release

Vantiva delivers immersive sound and advanced entertainment with its new Soundscape Mini

The compact audio set-top box combines a 3.1 audio system, virtual Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, and Edge AI-powered voice control in a single operator-customizable platform

PARIS - September 11, 2026 - Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), a global technology leader in connected home solutions, today announces the launch of Soundscape Mini, a compact audio set-top box that brings powerful performance and immersive sound together in a single device. Built on Vantiva's Emerald v2 platform, Soundscape Mini pairs a dynamic 3.1 audio system, expandable wireless surround speakers, and virtual Dolby Atmos with built-in voice control, Edge AI processing, and Wi-Fi 7 capability.

Designed for operator flexibility, with branded user experiences, service integration, and custom design options, Soundscape Mini turns an ordinary home television into a full entertainment system in a discreet, easy-to-install solution.

With far-field microphones and onboard Edge AI processing to enable natural voice interaction, subscribers now have a faster way to search for content, navigate services, and manage connected devices. Wi-Fi 7 capability supports high-bandwidth entertainment services, low-latency streaming, and reliable performance across increasingly crowded home networks.

"Consumers want an at-home entertainment experience with elevated sound and instant responsiveness without having a living room crowded with separate streaming boxes, speakers, and smart hubs," said David Robinson, Vantiva's Director of Product Management. "Soundscape Mini is our solution to this need bundled up as a single device at a fraction of the size of a traditional soundbar."

Vantiva's Chief Product and Engineering Officer Ashwani Saigal said, "To stand out in a competitive market, operators need hardware that does more than just stream content. Soundscape Mini provides our partners with a fully customizable footprint in the living room, helping them deepen subscriber engagement, protect their brand presence, and deliver an elevated home entertainment tier without the friction of complex setups."



Experience Soundscape Mini in person at the Vantiva suite (Hall 1, Balcony Suite 7) during IBC 2026 in Amsterdam, September 11-14. Schedule a demonstration here.

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About Vantiva

Pushing the Edge

Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI) is a global technology leader in the Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) market. For over 130 years, Vantiva (formerly known as Technicolor) has delivered solutions that connect what matters most. Today, the company continues to redefine connectivity with industry-leading broadband, video, and digital home care solutions that elevate how people live, work, and connect globally.

Vantiva combines a customer-focused approach with decades of software development, electronics hardware design, and supply chain expertise to deliver high-quality solutions at scale. This proficiency has positioned Vantiva as a trusted provider to leading network service providers, enterprise customers, and consumers around the world.

A strong commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices has earned Vantiva multiple Gold and Platinum Medals from EcoVadis for environmental and social performance. These awards place the company among the top 1% of organizations in its category evaluated globally.

With its headquarters in Paris and major offices in Australia, China, India, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States, the company serves a diverse global customer base.

For more information, please visit vantiva.com and follow Vantiva on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Vantiva Press RelationsImage 7 for Vantiva

press.relations@vantiva.com vantiva.press@image7.fr

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