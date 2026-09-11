

EQS-Media / 11.09.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

KNDS PARTNERS WITH POLISH INDUSTRY TO INTEGRATE 105MM ARTILLERY SYSTEMS INTO THE NATIONAL ECOSYSTEM Kielce - Poland, September 10th 2026 - At the International Defence Industry Exhibition MSPO 2026, KNDS signs a milestone Letter of Intent (LoI) with WB GROUP companies for the delivery of 105mm artillery systems integrated with the TOPAZ fire control system to the Polish Armed Forces.



The Return of Light Artillery: KNDS and WB GROUP Partner on an Integrated Polish Light 105mm Artillery Solution



KNDS is strengthening its European defence partnerships by signing a Letter of Intent (LoI) with WB GROUP, a leading Polish defence technology company. This milestone lays the groundwork for a strategic partnership covering the supply, local integration and support of KNDS' 105mm light artillery system, embedding the solution within the Polish defence industrial ecosystem.



Together, KNDS and WB GROUP aim to provide the Polish Armed Forces with a turnkey solution, extensively integrated with Polish technologies and fully interoperable with the TOPAZ fire control system. The cooperation is intended to deliver a modern, digitalized and network-enabled artillery capability tailored to the operational requirements of the Polish Armed Forces.



The 105 LG stands out as one of the lightest 105mm artillery gun in the world, weighing only 1,650 kg. This allows easy transportation by air (including with medium helicopters) and rapid deployment in challenging or restrictive environments. This unique mobility, combined with long range (up to 17 km using KNDS' ERG3 ammunition), unique accuracy and high rate of fire (burst of 6 rounds in 15 seconds and more than 16 rounds a minute) makes it the asset of choice for air assault and aeromobile troops, who value its rapid helicopter-slung deployment capabilities and firepower. Additionally, the 105 LG is in service with National Guards, whose personnel benefit from an exceptionally short and easy training curve, including for maintenance operations, guaranteeing rapid and sustained operational readiness.



Looking ahead, KNDS stands ready to localize the production of its long-range ERG3 ammunition for the 105 LG, further expanding Polish sovereign capability.



KNDS, a trusted partner of the Polish Army and defence industry



Building on a strong foundation of industrial cooperation, KNDS has been a trusted partner of the Polish Armed Forces and local defense industry for decades, deeply rooted in the maintenance and modernization of Leopard 2 main battle tanks. Today, the group is significantly expanding its footprint through a strategic ammunition partnership to establish the local production of 155mm artillery shells in Poland. By combining technology transfers with local co-development, KNDS is actively strengthening Poland's strategic sovereignty and the European defense industrial base.



"Building such a partnership represents an important opportunity for KNDS in Poland. We are deeply proud to join forces with WB GROUP, recognized for industrial excellence in their respective fields. By combining our combat-proven 105 LG howitzer with the renowned TOPAZ system and local industrial capabilities, we are strengthening European defense cooperation and ensuring long-term sovereign capability in Poland. Together we will deliver an agile, combat-ready solution not only tailored to meet the needs of the Polish Armed Forces and WOT, but also potentially of other export customers that will perceive the added-value and relevance of our partnership" said Alexandre Penley, Vice President International Business Development - Europe & NATO



About KNDS



KNDS is a leading pan-European land defense company, uniting nearly 11,000 employees and generating €4.4 billion in revenue in 2025. With a strong order backlog of €33.1 billion as of December 31, 2025, the group delivers innovative complete mission solutions built on state-of-the art technologies. Leveraging deep industrial expertise and strong partnerships, KNDS develops open, interoperable solutions combining manned and unmanned systems, designed to meet tomorrow's operational challenges. As a prime contractor, it provides full system-of-systems capabilities, from platforms to ammunition and services, managing the entire value chain and encompassing complete product life cycles. Born from the alliance of Nexter and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, KNDS embodies the path toward a collective and efficient future for the sovereignty of Europe's defense by supporting the standardization and interoperability between European and NATO forces.

Trusted by 40+ armies worldwide, including 24 European armed forces, KNDS benefits from decades of combat-proven experience. KNDS embodies a united, efficient model to enhance stability and long-term security in Europe and beyond.



Media contacts

Guillem Monsonis

Head of Communications KNDS France

E-Mail: guillem.monsonis@knds.fr

T: +33 (0) 7 63 06 63 57



Fanny Mounier

Media relations manager KNDS France

E-Mail: fanny.mounier@knds.fr

T: + 33 (0) 7 64 26 37 88



Antoine Mollard

Press officer KNDS France

E-Mail: antoine.mollard@knds.fr

T: +33 (0) 6 62 79 0425



End of Media Release



Issuer: KNDS N.V.

Key word(s): Industry



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