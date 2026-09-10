ChemoMetec A/S: Positioning ChemoMetec for future growth

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 313

10 September 2026

Annual Report 2025/26 (1 July 2025 - 30 June 2026)

Positioning ChemoMetec for future growth

Despite changes and uncertainty affecting ChemoMetec's markets, revenue grew by 3% to DKK 511.1 million in 2025/26 whilst EBITDA grew from DKK 258.0 million to DKK 281.3 million. The growth was driven by increased sales of new instruments and services, with sales of XcytoMatic instruments rising from DKK 27.7 million to DKK 61.8 million. Towards the end of the financial year, we noted a further increase in demand for the more recent products, in part due to the phasing out of older instruments.

"We are in the midst of a period of significant change in our markets - in part as a result of our customers' strong focus on automation. Over the past year, we have therefore taken a number of important steps to place ChemoMetec in a position to be able to leverage these new opportunities. The launch of our XcytoMatic products, including the replacement of the NC-200 with the NC-203, and increased collaboration with other leading players in our field give us a solid foundation for driving growth in the coming years.

In many cases, ChemoMetec is chosen as supplier of cell counting equipment, and we also see a number of customers purchasing a combination of our products, as the instruments are suitable for different functions within their respective organisations. This is in part attributable to the fact that, with our new XcytoMatic platform, we are one of the only suppliers whose products can be integrated into larger automation solutions, and that we also supply state-of-the-art semi-automated cell counters for smaller integrated setups. We thus supply equipment that meets our customers' wide-ranging needs and varying degrees of automation.

Over the past few years, we have worked on strengthening our position in the bioprocessing sector, and our XcytoMatic products and our customers' focus on automation have opened up new opportunities for ChemoMetec. To enable us to offer our customers the overall automation solutions they request, we devoted considerable resources in the past year to establishing collaborations with partners in the industry. In particular, we are looking to establish partnerships with suppliers providing solutions to bioprocessing customers worldwide, and we are very confident that such partnerships will make a contribution to our growth in the coming years and help us build a stronger market position in the bioprocessing sector.

In the coming year, our primary focus will be on further stepping up the marketing of our latest XcytoMatic products, for example through partnerships, continuing the development of the XcytoMatic platform, including the XcytoMatic Octopus software solution, establishing new partnerships and further developing existing ones, as well as on continuing to strengthen our organisation. Another major undertaking in the coming years will be replacing the NC-200 with the NC-203, and the work involved in driving increased sales through the new partnerships and jointly developing integration solutions will also require significant and focused efforts," says Martin Helbo Behrens, CEO.

Financial results

ChemoMetec's revenue grew by 3% to DKK 511.1 million in 2025/26. At constant exchange rates, revenue grew by 7%.

ChemoMetec's revenue is distributed with 54% in the USA/Canada, 36% in Europe and 10% in the rest of the world.

Revenue in the USA/Canada region was down by 6% measured in Danish kroner, whereas it grew by 1% measured at constant exchange rates. In Europe, revenue grew by 14%, while revenue in the rest of the world grew by 21%.

Sales of instruments and services increased by 13% and 4%, respectively, in 2025/26 while sales of consumables declined by 4%.

EBITDA grew from DKK 258.0 million to DKK 281.3 million. The improvement was primarily attributable to the revenue growth and reduced staff costs.

The EBITDA margin grew to 55%, against 52% in 2024/25.

Profit for the year amounted to DKK 201.8 million, against DKK 174.7 million in 2024/25.

Revenue and EBITDA for the year were both within the most recent guidance ranges announced on 4 May 2026 of DKK 505-525 million and DKK 275-290 million, respectively.

Despite ChemoMetec's strong financial position, the Board of Directors will propose to the annual general meeting that no dividend be distributed for the 2025/26 financial year. The proposal should be seen in the context of the ongoing share buy-back programme.

Guidance

For 2026/27, ChemoMetec expects revenue in the range of DKK 545-575 million and EBITDA in the range of DKK 300-315 million.

Conference call

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, 11 September at 3:00 p.m., at which Martin Helbo Behrens, CEO, and Phillip Massie Price, CFO, will present the annual report for 2025/26 and answer any questions.

The conference call will be conducted in English.

To attend, please click this link.

Additional information

Martin Helbo Behrens, CEO

Tel.: (+45) 81 10 06 80

Phillip Massie Price, CFO

Tel.: (+45) 81 10 06 80

Attachments to this announcement

Annual Report 2025/26 (Danish)

Annual Report 2025/26 (English)

The annual report may also be downloaded from ChemoMetec's website www.chemometec.com

About ChemoMetec A/S

ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements.

ChemoMetec's instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec's customers include some of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies.

ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen. For further information, go to www.chemometec.com.