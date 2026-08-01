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WKN: A0MS80 | ISIN: DK0060055861 | Ticker-Symbol: CHY
Tradegate
31.07.26 | 18:57
58,10 Euro
+0,43 % +0,25
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHEMOMETEC A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHEMOMETEC A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
57,4558,0512:36
57,5558,1031.07.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.08.2026 10:36 Uhr
136 Leser
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Chemometec A/S: Appointment of new CFO

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 310

1 August 2026

Appointment of new CFO

The board of ChemoMetec has appointed Phillip Massie Price as the new CFO with effect from 3 August 2026.

Phillip Massie Price joins ChemoMetec from a position as Director, Corporate Finance at Unimed, a global healthcare group. Previously, he served as Interim Group CFO at LiqTech International, Inc., listed on Nasdaq in New York, where he led Group Finance. Phillip is 34 years old, has a background in auditing, and holds an MSc in Business Administration and Auditing from Copenhagen Business School.

The board has also entered into an agreement with the company's current CFO Kim Nicolajsen that he will resign from his position at the same time as Phillip Massie Price takes over.

CEO Martin Helbo Behrens and CFO Phillip Massie Price will hereafter form the executive management of ChemoMetec.

For further information

Chairman of the Board Niels Thestrup
Phone: (+45) 3370 2000

CEO Martin Helbo Behrens
Phone: (+45) 8110 0680

About ChemoMetec A/S

ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements. ChemoMetec's instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec's customers include some of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies.

ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information, go to www.chemometec.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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