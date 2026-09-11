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WKN: A3C4XN | ISIN: SE0016787071 | Ticker-Symbol: 49X0
Frankfurt
11.09.26 | 08:47
1,840 Euro
-3,03 % -0,058
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRUECALLER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRUECALLER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9101,96110:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.09.2026 08:00 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Truecaller AB: Truecaller completes the acquisition of TextPlus Inc.

On the 10th of September Truecaller AB (publ) ("Truecaller" or the "Company") completed the previously announced acquisition of TextPlus Inc. ("TextPlus") (the "Acquisition"). The Acquisition increases Truecaller's footprint in the US and brings the Company closer to a comprehensive communications platform by broadening its capabilities with complementary offerings such as second numbers and internet-based calling, commonly known as VoIP.

Truecaller announced on 17 July 2026 that it had entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in TextPlus. The Acquisition has now been completed. The purchase price corresponds to a valuation of USD 15.0 million on a cash- and debt-free basis. TextPlus will continue to operate as a separate company and brand and will be consolidated into Truecaller as of 9th of September.

About TextPlus

Founded in 2009, TextPlus is a US-based communications technology company providing cloud-based voice, messaging and connectivity services through its proprietary mobile platform. TextPlus has built a large and diversified user base of approximately 1.5 million monthly active users serving consumers seeking affordable, app-based communication solutions. TextPlus is headquartered in Los Angeles and has a headcount of 14.

Advisors
DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB acted as financial advisor, Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP as legal advisor, and KPMG as financial and tax due diligence advisor in relation to the Acquisition for Truecaller.

Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian, LLP acted as legal advisors to TextPlus and The Raine Group served as exclusive financial advisor to TextPlus.

For more information, please contact:
Andreas Frid, Head of IR & Communication

+46 705 290800
andreas.frid@truecaller.com


About Truecaller:
Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for safe and trusted communication. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies. especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 500 million active users. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information please visit corporate.truecaller.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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