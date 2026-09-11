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WKN: A3CMPX | ISIN: SE0015949748 | Ticker-Symbol: BRZ0
Tradegate
11.09.26 | 09:06
12,410 Euro
+1,39 % +0,170
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BEIJER REF AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEIJER REF AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,39012,40010:05
12,39012,40010:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.09.2026 08:30 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Beijer Ref AB: Beijer Ref acquires HVAC distributor in Greece

Press release

Beijer Ref has signed an agreement to acquire 75 percent of the shares in FG Europe, with an option to acquire the remaining shares. FG Europe is a well-renowned HVAC distributor in Greece, with an established presence across the Balkans, the UK, Ireland and Turkey. The company has an annual turnover of approximately SEK 1.4 billion.

Founded in 1958, FG Europe is headquartered in Athens, Greece. The company is an established HVAC distributor with extensive industry experience, providing HVAC solutions for residential and commercial applications.

FG Europe will continue to operate under its own brand. The acquisition is expected to have a minor positive impact on Beijer Ref's results.

The parties have signed a binding agreement, but completion of the transaction remains subject to approval by the relevant competition authorities.

Joel Davidsson, acting CEO and CFO Beijer Ref, comments:

"FG Europe is a valuable addition to our HVAC offering. The acquisition supports our ambition to further strengthen our product offering and market presence, while creating opportunities for collaboration and knowledge sharing across the Group. We look forward to continuing to build on FG Europe's strong foundation and to further develop the business in close cooperation with its existing management team."

Malmö, 11 September 2026
Beijer Ref AB (publ)

Contact:

IR
Joel Davidsson
acting CEO and CFO
Telephone: 040-35 89 00
E-mail: jdn@beijerref.com

Media
Anna Fürst
Global Communications Director
Telephone: 040-35 89 00
E-mail: aft@beijerref.com

BEIJER REF AB is a technology-oriented trading Group which, through added-value products, offers its customers competitive solutions within refrigeration and climate control. Beijer Ref is one of the largest refrigeration wholesalers in the world, and is represented in 45 countries in Europe, North America, Africa, Asia and Oceania. https://www.beijerref.com/


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.