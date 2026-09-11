Beijer Ref AB: Beijer Ref acquires HVAC distributor in Greece

Press release

Beijer Ref has signed an agreement to acquire 75 percent of the shares in FG Europe, with an option to acquire the remaining shares. FG Europe is a well-renowned HVAC distributor in Greece, with an established presence across the Balkans, the UK, Ireland and Turkey. The company has an annual turnover of approximately SEK 1.4 billion.

Founded in 1958, FG Europe is headquartered in Athens, Greece. The company is an established HVAC distributor with extensive industry experience, providing HVAC solutions for residential and commercial applications.

FG Europe will continue to operate under its own brand. The acquisition is expected to have a minor positive impact on Beijer Ref's results.

The parties have signed a binding agreement, but completion of the transaction remains subject to approval by the relevant competition authorities.

Joel Davidsson, acting CEO and CFO Beijer Ref, comments:

"FG Europe is a valuable addition to our HVAC offering. The acquisition supports our ambition to further strengthen our product offering and market presence, while creating opportunities for collaboration and knowledge sharing across the Group. We look forward to continuing to build on FG Europe's strong foundation and to further develop the business in close cooperation with its existing management team."

Malmö, 11 September 2026

Beijer Ref AB (publ)

Contact:



IR

Joel Davidsson

acting CEO and CFO

Telephone: 040-35 89 00

E-mail: jdn@beijerref.com

Media

Anna Fürst

Global Communications Director

Telephone: 040-35 89 00

E-mail: aft@beijerref.com

BEIJER REF AB is a technology-oriented trading Group which, through added-value products, offers its customers competitive solutions within refrigeration and climate control. Beijer Ref is one of the largest refrigeration wholesalers in the world, and is represented in 45 countries in Europe, North America, Africa, Asia and Oceania. https://www.beijerref.com/