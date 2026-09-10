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WKN: A0Q2R4 | ISIN: MHY7388L1039 | Ticker-Symbol: SBL
Tradegate
10.09.26 | 17:42
7,150 Euro
-1,38 % -0,100
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SAFE BULKERS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAFE BULKERS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,0507,30010:08
7,1007,30010:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.09.2026 22:06 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Safe Bulkers, Inc. Announces Results of 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

MONACO, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Bulkers, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE/Euronext Athens: SB), an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, announced the election of three Class III directors at the Company's annual meeting of stockholders held in Monaco today.

Konstantinos Adamopoulos, Kristin H. Holth, and Vasilis Hajioannou were elected Class III directors. The Class III directors were elected to hold office for a term ending at the annual meeting of stockholders in 2029 and until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified.

Stockholders also ratified the appointment of Deloitte, Certified Public Accountants S.A. as the Company's independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026.

About Safe Bulkers, Inc.

Safe Bulkers is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world's largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. Safe Bulkers common stock, Series C preferred stock and Series D preferred stock are listed on the NYSE, where they trade under the symbols "SB," "SB.PR.C" and "SB.PR.D," respectively and its common stock is listed on Euronext Athens under the ticker symbol "SB".

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, business disruptions due to natural disasters or other events, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include those listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertakings to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

For further information please contact:

Company Contact:
Dr. Loukas Barmparis
President
Safe Bulkers, Inc.
Tel.: +30 2 111 888 400
+357 25 887 200
E-Mail: directors@safebulkers.com

Investor Relations / Media Contact:
Nicolas Bornozis, President Capital Link, Inc.
230 Park Avenue, Suite 1536 New York, N.Y. 10169
Tel.: (212) 661-7566
Fax: (212) 661-7526
E-Mail: safebulkers@capitallink.com

Anna Wichmann
Capital Link Athens
Tel.: +30-210-6109-800
E-Mail: safebulkers@capitallink.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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