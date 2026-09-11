Munters Group AB: Munters completes expansion of data center cooling campus in Daleville, Virginia

Munters, a global leader in technologies that optimize climates, this week inaugurated its expanded campus for data center cooling in Daleville, Virginia. With additional space for manufacturing, training and testing, the investment enables Munters to produce customized cooling solutions at scale and contribute to a resource-efficient build-out of digital infrastructure.

With close to 600 current employees and a site covering 565,000 square feet (52,000 m²)., The Daleville campus is the largest of five dedicated manufacturing facilities within Munters business area Data Center Technologies globally. It produces all of the products in Munters broad data center cooling portfolio: Air side economizers, the patented SyCool Split, CRAHs (computer room air handling units), fan coil arrays, CDUs (coolant distribution units) and now also chillers.

The expanded site also houses the Munters Service Academy, new production test stands and a chiller laboratory with an advanced environmental chamber. Find out more about Munters data center campus in Virginia here.

"The rapid growth of AI and high-performance computing is creating new demands not only for digital infrastructure, but also for the energy, water and physical infrastructure that supports it. With these new capabilities we are well positioned to deliver on our ambitious growth agenda while meeting the needs of customers and communities," says Stefan Aspman, President of Munters Data Center Technologies.

"Having the right manufacturing setup is only part of the equation. We also need skilled people, technical knowledge and service capabilities to support our customers with solutions that operate effectively and with a minimum waste of resources throughout their lifetime," adds Frank Pellegrino, SVP Sales & Strategy for DCT and incoming President of the business area.

The expansion of the Daleville facility has enabled Munters to launch local manufacturing of chillers, which were previously produced in Italy. This includes the Circlemiser chiller which - thanks to innovative design elements including its cylindrical condensing coils - greatly reduces energy consumption and total required power compared to typical air-cooled chillers.

For more information:

Line Dovärn, Head of Investor Relations

E-mail: line.dovarn@munters.com , Mobil: +46 (0)73 048 844

Media:?

Daniel Frykholm, Vice President External Relations and Internal Communication

E-mail: daniel.frykholm@munters.com, Phone: +46 (0)702 067 786

About Munters

Munters Group is a global leader in technologies that optimize climates, contributing to productivity, quality and resource efficiency in a wide range of industries. Our portfolio includes solutions for humidity control, air and liquid cooling, air purification, controllers and software - products and services that are key to safeguarding mission-critical processes. Headquartered in Sweden, Munters has shaped the future of air treatment since 1955. Today, we have around 5,000 employees and operations in more than 25 countries. Munters Group AB reported annual net sales of approximately SEK 15 billion in 2025 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit www.munters.com.

Munters business area Data Center Technologies (DCT) is a technology-leading provider of advanced cooling systems for data centers, with a full range of heat rejection technologies that cover liquid and air cooling needs. DCT offers scalable solutions based on leading application expertise, to drive progress in the data center industry and enable a sustainable expansion of digital infrastructure worldwide. In 2025, DCT had approximately 1,000 employees and net sales of around SEK 6 billion. For more information, visit datacenter.munters.com.