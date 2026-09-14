Munters Group AB: Munters accelerates CEO transition and announces changes to Group Management

Following a successful transition and handover process, the Board has decided to bring forward Stefan Aspman's appointment as President and CEO to 14 September 2026. At the same time, Stefan is announcing changes to Group Management to position Munters for its next phase of development.

"The announced changes are designed to bring the management team closer to customer and offer development decisions, more closely align related responsibilities and strengthen our focus on Group-wide priorities and transformation. Greater proximity to the market, increased speed of execution and capturing the opportunities enabled by AI and new technology are key priorities moving forward. With the new leadership team in place from day one, we can move forward with clarity and pace," says Stefan Aspman.

Changes to Group Management Team

Building on the completed leadership transition, Stefan is making changes to Group Management, effective immediately.

The Group Management Team now consists of:

Frank Pellegrino, GVP & President DCT* (based in the US)

Andrew Cook, GVP & President AirTech* (based in the US)

Pia Brantgärde Linder, GVP & President FoodTech

Katharina Fischer, GVP & CFO

Grete Solvang Stoltz, GVP Corporate Strategy & People

Kaspar Kirchmann, GVP Legal & M&A

Line Dovärn, GVP Investor & Corporate Relations*

Petra Gustafson, GVP Enterprise Transformation & Incubation *

* new member

Specifically, the following changes are being made;

New leadership structure of AirTech

The leadership structure of AirTech will be adjusted, with the President role moving closer to the markets and customers. As part of the changes, Andrew Cook has been appointed President of AirTech and member of Group Management, in addition to his current responsibility for the Americas region. In connection with this change, Henrik Teiwik will leave Munters after four years with the company.

Andrew has been with Munters 26 years and currently serves as Senior Vice President Americas in AirTech. He brings extensive experience from across the business, having held roles in project management, business development and regional management. Andrew holds a BSc in Mechanical Engineering.

"I would like to sincerely thank Henrik for his leadership and significant contribution to AirTech and Munters over the past four years. He has played an important role in developing the business during a period of growth and change. Henrik has also been a highly valued member of Group Management and a trusted leader within Munters. I am very pleased that Andrew will take on the role as President of AirTech. With his long experience at Munters, and deep technical and application expertise, he is well positioned to lead AirTech forward in a role with increasing proximity to markets, customers, and operations," says Stefan Aspman.

Expanded role in GVP Corporate Strategy & People

Grete Solvang Stoltz will take on the role of GVP Corporate Strategy & People and continue as a member of Group Management. She was previously GVP People, Culture & Sustainability. In the new role she retains her current responsibilities and adds a broader mandate to coordinate Group-wide strategic priorities and business enablement activities across Munters.

New role: GVP Investor & Corporate Relations

Line Dovärn has been appointed GVP Investor & Corporate Relations and will join Group Management. This new role merges investor relations and corporate communication, creating a more aligned approach to capital markets, stakeholder engagement and corporate positioning.

Line has been with Munters for five years and currently serves as Head of Investor Relations. She has a broad background in investor relations and finance, with experience from Munters, Swedbank and other companies in the financial sector. Line holds a BSc in International Economics.

In connection with the announced changes, the role of GVP Communications & Brand will be discontinued. Consequently, Susann Johnsson, who currently leads the function, will leave Munters.

"I would like to thank Susann for her valuable contribution to Munters. She has been central in strengthening the Munters brand and further developing our communications capabilities. I wish her every success in the future," says Stefan Aspman.

New role: GVP Enterprise Transformation & Incubation

Petra Gustafson has been appointed GVP Enterprise Transformation & Incubation and will join Group Management. The newly established function will accelerate cross-Group transformation initiatives such as AI and automation, while also serving as a platform for incubating and developing future growth opportunities beyond today's core portfolio.

Petra has been with Munters for more than eight years and currently serves as VP Business Excellence. She brings extensive experience in business development, product management, marketing and transformation from roles at Munters, QleanAir and Alfa Laval. Petra holds degrees in Industrial Engineering & Management and Business Economics & Management.

For more information:

Investors and analysts

Line Dovärn, GVP Investor & Corporate Relations

E-mail: line.dovarn@munters.com, Phone: +46 (0)730 488 444

Media

Daniel Frykholm, VP External Relations & Internal Communications

E-mail: daniel.frykholm@munters.com, Phone: +46 (0)702 067 786

About Munters Group

Munters is a global leader in energy-efficient air treatment and climate solutions. Using innovative technologies, Munters creates the perfect climate for customers in a wide range of industries. Munters has been defining the future of air treatment since 1955. Today, around 5,000 employees carry out manufacturing and sales in more than 30 countries. Munters Group AB reported annual net sales of more than SEK 15 billion in 2025 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.munters.com.