TORONTO, 10. September 2026 / IRW-Press / Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSXV: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) (das "Unternehmen" bzw. "Rock Tech") gibt bekannt, dass das Management des Unternehmens im September an mehreren Kapitalmarktkonferenzen und politischen Veranstaltungen teilnimmt. Um eine breite Gruppe von Stakeholdern unmittelbar zu erreichen, richtet das Unternehmen zudem am 21. September 2026 einen Investoren-Roundtable aus. Dabei informiert Rock Tech über den Stand seiner Strategie in Ontario - von der Mine bis zum Konverter - sowie über den Zeitplan für Entwicklung und Produktionsstart seiner Mining- und Konverterprojekte.

Neben dem Investoren-Roundtable wird das Management von Rock Tech im Laufe des Septembers an mehreren führenden Investorenkonferenzen und hochrangigen Branchen-Roundtables teilnehmen. Diese Termine bieten Gelegenheit zum Austausch mit institutionellen und privaten Investoren, Branchenvertretern und wichtigen Stakeholdern und rücken zugleich die strategische Ausrichtung von Rock Tech sowie die zentralen Beschleuniger und Meilensteine in den Fokus, die die Projekte des Unternehmens voranbringen sollen.

Konferenzübersicht:

Datum Konferenz / Veranstaltung Ort Zweck / Rolle 12. Sept. CEO Connect & Investment Opportunity Heidelberg, Deutschland Investorenansprache 15.-17. Sept. Fastmarkets European Battery Raw Materials Budapest, Ungarn Panelist - Sustainable Sourcing: Requirement or Reality? 16. Sept. Canada-Germany Partnership in Critical Minerals Toronto, Kanada Panelist 21. Sept. Virtueller Investoren-Roundtable von Rock Tech Virtuell Investoren-Roundtable 23. Sept. Apaton Investor Event München, Deutschland Investorenansprache 25.-27. Sept. Muskoka Capital Event 2026 Muskoka, Kanada Investorenansprache 28. Sept. Rohstoffpolitik als Schlüssel zu Souveränität und Wohlstand Berlin, Deutschland Panelist - "Mined in Germany? - Was heimischer Bergbau und Verarbeitung wirklich leisten könn(t)en." 30. Sept. CEO Connect - Made For Germany Jahresbilanz Berlin, Deutschland Austausch mit Industrie und Politik

Im Einzelnen:

CEO Connect and Investment Opportunity, ausgerichtet von Stuefe und Partner, 12. September 2026, Heidelberg, Deutschland

Fastmarkets European Battery Raw Materials, 15.-17. September 2026, Budapest, Ungarn

"The German-Canadian Critical Raw Materials Partnership - Moving from Diplomacy to Projects" an der Schulich School of Business in Kooperation mit dem Generalkonsulat der Bundesrepublik Deutschland - Panelist zum Thema "Canada-Germany Partnership in Critical Minerals", 16. September 2026, Toronto, Kanada

Virtueller Investoren-Roundtable von Rock Tech, 21. September 2026

https://www.appairtime.com/event/cbca7fc5-e808-49c0-876c-ab7239206a07

Apaton Investor Event, ausgerichtet von Apaton am 23. September 2026, München, Deutschland

Muskoka Capital Event 2026, organisiert von CEM vom 25. bis 27. September 2026, Muskoka, Kanada

Konferenz "Rohstoffpolitik als Schlüssel zu Souveränität und Wohlstand", ausgerichtet von der Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung in Zusammenarbeit mit der European Initiative for Energy Security - Panelist zum Thema "Mined in Germany? - Was heimischer Bergbau und Verarbeitung wirklich leisten könn(t)en." am 28. September 2026, Berlin, Deutschland

CEO Connect bei der branchenübergreifenden Industrieinitiative "Made For Germany" - Jahresbilanz, am 30. September 2026 in Berlin, Deutschland

Für das Unternehmen,

Mirco Wojnarowicz

CEO

About Rock Tech Lithium

Rock Tech is enabling the battery age by making the battery industries in Europe and North America more independent and competitive. The Company's goal is to ensure the supply of high-quality, locally produced lithium - supporting a resilient, sustainable, and transparent value chain from mine to battery-grade material.

Rock Tech relies on responsible sourcing, state-of-the-art and proven technologies, and a clear focus on circular economy principles. The Company's lithium converter projects in Guben, Germany (24,000 tonnes LHM per year) and Ontario, Canada (up to 32,000 tonnes LCE per year) form the foundation for a stable and regional supply to the battery and automotive industries. The Guben converter has been recognized as a Strategic Project under the EU Critical Raw Materials Act.

The raw materials for Rock Tech's converter projects are intended to be sourced exclusively from verifiably ESG-compliant suppliers. In Canada, Rock Tech relies, among other sources, on its wholly-owned Georgia Lake Project, which is intended to provide a stable and sustainable supply for the North American market and is being developed in close partnership with local Indigenous communities. By integrating recycled materials, the Company aims to close the local battery loop.

With its facilities, Rock Tech intends to contribute to battery-grade material sovereignty and the achievement of climate targets. The company works in partnership with industry, policymakers, and community groups, and is committed to open communication and the highest environmental standards. With its facilities, Rock Tech makes a central contribution to battery-grade material sovereignty and the achievement of climate targets. The company works in partnership with industry, policymakers, and community groups, and is committed to open communication and the highest environmental standards.

For further information:

Kerstin Wedemann, Chief Legal & Corporate Officer,

mailto:info@rocktechlithium.com, +49 2102 894 1122,

Rock Tech Lithium Inc., 2700-40 Temperance Street, Toronto ON M5H 0B4 CAN.

CAUTIONARY NOTE CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws and are referred to herein as "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "predicts", "believes", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "projects", "forecasts", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could" or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information pertaining to Rock Tech's opinions, beliefs and expectations regarding the Company's business strategy, development and exploration opportunities and projects; and plans and objectives of management for the Company's operations and properties.

The forward-looking information in this news release is based on several key assumptions and material factors. The forward-looking information also assumes favorable market conditions for lithium. Forward-looking statements by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; changes in project plans; the risk that regulatory approvals may not be obtained on the anticipated timeline or at all; and risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+. No assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, and the Company cautions the reader not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, nor does it assume any obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changes in assumptions, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

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