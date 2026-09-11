The Heart of Engineering Meets the Future of Energy: Sigenergy Showcases AI-Powered Utility-Scale Energy Storage with SigenStack DC-Coupled PV Project in Stuttgart

The decentralized utility-scale battery deployment demonstrates how AI integration and native DC coupling unlock higher renewable utilization, accelerate project execution, and optimize wholesale energy revenues.





STUTTGART, Germany, Sept. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigenergy, a pioneer in battery energy storage solutions, has showcased how AI (Artificial Intelligence) and Advanced C&I Energy Storage Solutions can redefine utility-scale renewable infrastructure.

At Sigenergy Day Europe 2026 which gathered nearly 400 global investors, EPCs and industry experts in Stuttgart, Sigenergy highlighted a landmark 11.6 MWp photovoltaic (PV) and 20 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Weissach im Tal, Baden-Württemberg, Germany. Developed in strategic partnership with PV specialist Arausol GmbH and European distributor Memodo, Solarpark Pfaffenklinge combines decentralized battery architecture, natural DC coupling, and AI-driven energy management to maximize asset value.





The project deploys 1,660 Sigenergy battery modules, each with a 12 kilowatt-hour (kWh) capacity, establishing a highly flexible, decentralized storage footprint that replaces traditional containerized battery enclosures. 80 hybrid inverters, each with 100kW AC capacity, are installed alongside the battery modules. Sigenergy also provides 2 units of medium-voltage transformer (MVT) stations equipped with pre-installed low-voltage connections.





Decentralized Storage Accelerates Deployment Logistics

Solarpark Pfaffenklinge establishes a new operational blueprint for utility-scale battery installation.

Rather than concentrating storage capacity into centralized, high-tonnage BESS containers, Sigenergy's modular SigenStack units are installed right under the PV modules mounted on Arausol's ground-mount racking system. This plug-and-play architecture minimizes heavy field wiring, eliminates crane requirements during placement, and reduces site civil engineering. Furthermore, the decentralized footprint avoids extensive concrete foundations, preventing soil sealing across the installation site.





The modular architecture enabled exceptionally fast execution, completing site construction in 20 days and grid commissioning in 2 hours. Supporting flexible back-of-string or side-of-string mounting, the system allows project developers to match storage capacity precisely to site specifications while reducing capital expenditure (CAPEX) and site complexity.

Multi-Layer Thermal Safety and AFCI Protection

As utility-scale storage facilities expand, comprehensive safety architecture remains central to asset engineering.

Sigenergy's solution integrates multi-tiered hardware and software protection mechanisms. System safety features include the pack-level safety isolation, full-coverage thermal sensing, and dedicated internal fire suppression within each 12 kWh battery module. Each pack is further equipped with smoke sensors, decompression valves, aerogel heat isolation, and high-temperature insulation barriers to prevent thermal propagation across neighboring modules. Super AFCI arc-fault protection has also extended up to 600 meters, providing further safety to the whole project.





AI-Driven Operations and Revenue Optimization

At the core of the project is the integration of Sigenergy's AI-powered energy management system with native DC-coupled storage.

With dynamic electricity pricing and negative price events occurring more frequently across European power exchanges (such as EPEX SPOT), utility assets must operate dynamically. Sigenergy addresses this market volatility through SigenAgent, an all-domain AI Energy Agent, the energy industry's first all-domain AI agent that operates on a continuous, closed loop of Perception - Reasoning - Action. It absorbs real-time environmental factors (weather shifts, grid stability, market pricing) to execute maximum facility efficiency.

Smart Clipping & Negative Price Protection

Once enabled, Sigenergy's AI-powered energy management system will automatically stop feeding energy into the grid during negative electricity price periods. Excessive solar energy is saved in the battery instead.

If negative prices are predicted, Sigen AI will discharge the battery in advance based on your energy usage habits and PV generation forecast, to make enough room for the upcoming solar power.

DC Coupling: Eliminating Conversion Losses to Maximize Solar Yield

Unlike traditional AC-coupled utility configurations, Sigenergy's solution routes excess photovoltaic power directly into storage as DC power.

By eliminating repeated DC-to-AC and AC-to-DC conversion steps, the system delivers an estimated 3.7% higher power conversion efficiency over AC-coupled equivalents while reducing secondary inverter and transformer requirements.

This architecture directly addresses grid interconnect constraints at Solarpark Pfaffenklinge. Operating under an 8.8 MVA grid connection limit for an 11.6 MWp PV plant, native DC coupling allows the facility to generate at full capacity without curtailment. Generation exceeding the grid capacity limit is stored directly on the DC bus and dispatched when grid capacity and wholesale prices allow.

Industry Perspectives

"This project sends a clear message: Sigenergy's innovative solutions are redefining utility-scale energy storage in European markets," said Tony Xu, Founder and CEO of Sigenergy. "By combining our advanced modular architecture with AI-powered energy management, SigenStack enables utility-scale systems to be deployed faster, smarter, and more efficiently. Paired with Arausol's mounting systems, we deliver rapid commissioning, superior energy yield, and reduced operational costs while minimizing land sealing to protect local ecosystems."

For Germany's broader energy transition, decentralized DC-coupled storage allows renewable developers to maximize existing grid infrastructure, mitigating grid congestion and reducing the capital required for transmission line expansion.

"As a leading system integrator, our commitment is to deploy technology that truly advances the market," noted Jaime Arau, CEO and Founder of Arausol GmbH. "Sigenergy's innovative solutions deliver the exact performance, safety, and rapid deployment capabilities that our utility-scale projects demand."

Jonas Hollweg, Head of Sales at Memodo, added: "The success of Solarpark Pfaffenklinge highlights how close collaboration between manufacturers, project developers, and distributors can bring next-generation BESS technology to the European energy market at scale."

Transforming Energy Storage into Intelligent Infrastructure

Solarpark Pfaffenklinge marks Sigenergy's formal expansion into the utility-scale energy storage segment. By unifying advanced power electronics, modular battery design, and real-time AI optimization, the company provides energy infrastructure capable of responding dynamically to volatile generation, grid capacity limits, and real-time market pricing across European power markets.

As Europe accelerates toward its net-zero goals, Sigenergy is committed to bringing more innovative solutions to its local partners and clients-where intelligent automation, uncompromised safety, and flawless execution converge to turn complex grid challenges into enduring market opportunities.

About Sigenergy

Sigenergy is a global energy technology company specializing in solar, energy storage and EV charging solutions. With a world-class research and development team, the company develops innovative products that combine ease of implementation, uncompromising safety and an exceptional user experience.



By integrating artificial intelligence with advanced energy storage technology, Sigenergy delivers next-generation smart energy solutions that support the transition to a cleaner and more sustainable energy future. Sigenergy has operated in Germany since 2023 and is expanding from its residential and C&I business into the utility-scale energy storage market.

Media Contact

Tracy Li Email: tracy.li@sigenergy.com

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