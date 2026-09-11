

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Consumers in Switzerland remained less pessimistic in August, monthly survey results from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed on Friday.



The consumer sentiment index climbed to -33.0 in August from -40.0 in the corresponding month last year. The index also improved somewhat from -35 in July. The expected score was -32.0.



Among the four components, the sub-index measuring expected economic development strengthened markedly to -36 from -66, and the index for the past financial situation of households increased to -38.8 from -40.4. Meanwhile, their future financial situation weakened to -29.6 from -28.6.



Consumers considered the time less favorable for making major purchases, as the respective index fell to -26.3 from -24. 3.



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