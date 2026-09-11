

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's retail sales expanded at the weakest pace in nearly one-and-a-half years, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Friday.



The volume of retail sales rose 10.4 percent yearly in July, following an 11.5 percent growth in June. Moreover, this was the slowest rate of growth since March 2025, when sales increased 10.3 percent.



Annual sales growth in non-food products moderated to 14.1 percent from 17.0 percent, while that in food, drinks, and tobacco improved slightly to 3.2 percent from 3.0 percent. Sales of automotive fuel were 8.0 percent higher than a year earlier versus a 1.3 percent gain a month ago.



Data showed that online retail grew 19.8 percent from last year, slower than the 23.7 percent jump in June.



On a monthly basis, retail sales edged higher 0.2 percent in July, following a 0.5 percent rise in the prior month.



Separate official data from the Turkish Central Bank showed that the country's current account surplus shrank notably to $36 million in July from $1.8 billion in the corresponding month last year. The shortfall on goods trade widened to $5.6 billion from $4.6 billion a year ago, and the services deficit widened to $8.2 billion from $8.0 billion.



The primary income balance also showed a deficit of $2.6 billion, up from 1.5 billion. Meanwhile, the secondary income shortfall narrowed to $56 million from $153 million.



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