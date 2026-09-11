

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The Canadian dollar fell to a 1-week low of 1.3848 against the U.S. dollar, from an early high of 1.3834.



Against the yen, the euro and the Australian dollar, the loonie edged down to 111.74, 1.6072 and 0.9900, respectively.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.39 against the greenback, 110.00 against the yen, 1.59 against the euro and 1.00 against the aussie.



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