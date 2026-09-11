A.I.S. Resources Limited: A.I.S. Resources Provides Update on Frenchmans Creek and Grand Bay Option Agreement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSXV: AIS, OTC-Pink: AISSF, FRA: 5YH) ("A.I.S." or the "Company") announces further to the Company's news release of June 1, 2026 the Company has received TSXV exchange acceptance for the option agreement and provides the following additional information. On June 1, 2026 the Company entered into an option agreement, granting A.I.S. the right to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Frenchmans Creek and the Grand Bay properties. The Frenchmans Creek property consists of 88 mining claims in four claim blocks covering approximately 2,200 hectares land, located approximately 10 kilometres from Saint John, New Brunswick. The Grand Bay property consists of 62 mining claims in two claim blocks covering approximately 4,100 hectares land, located approximately 10 kilometres northwest of Saint John, New Brunswick. The properties are located in southern New Brunswick, a mining-friendly Canadian jurisdiction and benefits from exceptional infrastructure, including highways, rail, deep-water port, nuclear power station, and a skilled local workforce.

Information Regarding Transaction Terms:

The Company may acquire 100% interest in the Frenchmans Creek and Grand Bay projects by making the following payments over a period of four years.

(i) An Option Payment consisting of $10,000 cash upon signing of the Agreement and $30,000 worth of Optionee's Common Shares 5 business days following TSXV Exchange acceptance;

(ii) An Option Payment consisting of $10,000 cash and $30,000 worth of Optionee's Common Shares on or before the 1st year anniversary of the effective date ("1st Anniversary Date").

(iii) An Option Payment consisting of $10,000 cash and $40,000 worth of Optionee's Common Shares on or before the 2nd year anniversary of the effective date ("2nd Anniversary Date");

(iv) An Option Payment consisting of $30,000 cash and $50,000 worth of Optionee's Common Shares on or before the 3rd year anniversary of the effective date ("3rd Anniversary Date").

(v) An Option Payment consisting of $30,000 cash and $50,000 worth of Optionee's Common Shares on or before the 4th year anniversary of the effective date ("4th Anniversary Date").

The Company may pay cash instead of issuing common shares. The price of the common shares to be issued will be the 20-day volume weighted average price and shall not be less than $0.135.

The Company must also maintain the claims in good standing during the option period and incur at least one additional year of work credits by incurring a total of $187,450 in work credits over four years.

The Optionor will retain a 2% NSR after A.I.S. acquires 100% interest in the Frenchmans Creek Project. The Company will have the right of first refusal to purchase 50% of the retained NSR (1% NSR) by paying the Optionor a cash amount of $1,000,000 (or an agreed amount of cash/shares) subject to TSXV Exchange acceptance.

About the Saint John Project

The Company considers the Saint John Project to be prospective for IOCG-style mineralization based on its regional geological setting and current exploration model. The property remains at an early stage of exploration, and additional work is required to determine whether IOCG-style mineralization is present. The Company's exploration model is focused on evaluating the potential for copper-gold-silver-antimony mineralization, together with associated critical-mineral pathfinders identified through the compilation of historical and current exploration work.

About the Pocologan Project

The Pocologan Project is an early-stage copper-gold-silver exploration project located in New Brunswick, Canada. The project is interpreted by the Company to have potential for IOCG-style, magmatic copper-gold and structurally controlled copper-silver-gold exploration models. Vendor compilation materials and the Company's compiled data identify several target areas, including the Pennfield Station-Pocologan River, Grand Bay and Red Head Harbour areas, where surface prospecting reportedly outlined copper, gold and silver mineralization associated with gabbroic, granodioritic, altered and sheared host rocks. The project covers approximately 21.5 square kilometres in southern New Brunswick and benefits from favourable infrastructure, including proximity to highways, rail, power, deep-water port facilities at Saint John and a skilled regional workforce. The Company has not yet completed sufficient work to verify the continuity, scale or economic significance of the historical mineralization reported in vendor compilation materials.

About the Frenchmans Creek Project:

The Frenchmans Creek Project is an early-stage, district-scale copper-gold-silver exploration project focused on evaluating IOCG-style and structurally controlled copper-silver-gold exploration targets. Vendor compilation materials and the Company's data identify several target areas where surface prospecting outlined copper, gold and silver mineralization associated with gabbroic, granodioritic and altered or sheared host rocks. The project remains at an early exploration stage and requires systematic verification, mapping, sampling, geophysical work and drilling before any conclusions can be made regarding the presence, continuity, grade, scale or economic potential of mineralization.

About the Grand Bay Project

The Grand Bay area is considered prospective for volcanic-hosted base-metal mineralization, structurally controlled copper-silver-gold veins, and localized intrusion-related copper-molybdenum-gold porphyry systems; however, these exploration concepts require confirmation through systematic mapping, prospecting, geochemical sampling, and geophysical surveys.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., V.P. of Exploration for A.I.S. Resources Limited, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About A.I.S. Resources Limited

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a publicly traded company, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, dedicated to acquiring and exploring resource projects with the goal of building shareholder value through disciplined exploration, rigorous technical assessment, and responsible project development. The Company is led by a team with extensive experience in mineral exploration, project generation, finance, and capital markets.

A.I.S. holds a substantial land position across major terrane boundaries and crustal-scale structures in southwestern New Brunswick, where emerging geophysical, geological, and geochemical data indicate the potential for a district-scale IOCG-porphyry mineral system.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

A.I.S. Resources Limited

Marc Enright-Morin, CEO



For further information please contact:

Marc Enright-Morin, CEO

M: +1-778-892-5455

E: marc@aisresources.com

ADVISORY: This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's proposed field validation, sampling, permitting, drill-collar planning, proposed initial drill program, expected timing of drilling, contractor availability, access, weather conditions, financing, receipt of required permits and approvals, and the Company's future exploration plans for its New Brunswick properties.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions, and beliefs, including assumptions regarding the availability of contractors, weather and operating conditions, receipt of any required permits or approvals, access to the project area, availability of financing, and the Company's ability to complete the proposed exploration program as currently contemplated. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks include, but are not limited to, exploration and development risks, permitting and access risks, contractor availability, weather delays, market conditions, commodity price fluctuations, financing risks, regulatory risks, and the risk that exploration results may not support further work. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release