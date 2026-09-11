Silver Tiger Metals Inc.: Silver Tiger Intersects 2.1 Metres of 7.72 Kilograms Per Tonne Silver Equivalent in the Caleigh Vein Including 0.53 Metres of 29.62 Kilograms

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2026 / Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (TSX:SLVR)(OTCQX:SLVTF) ("Silver Tiger" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce exploration results for the 2026 Summer Program on the Northern Area of its 100% owned, silver-gold El Tigre Project located in Sonora, Mexico. In addition, this release details the confirmatory, high-grade assay results from the 2025 geotechnical drilling campaign from inside the El Tigre heap leach mine which is being built.

Northern Veins and Stockwork Zone Highlighted Intersections

New high-grade epithermal vein intersections of the Caleigh and Protectora Veins and the newly discovered Northern Stockwork Zone (identical to the El Tigre Stockwork Zone) are highlighted below:

Drill hole ET-24-649: 2.1 metres grading 7,715.1 g/t silver equivalent or 102.87 g/t gold equivalent from 39.9 to 42.0 metres, consisting of 35.39 g/t gold and 5,061.1 g/t silver. This includes 0.53 metres grading 29,620.0 g/t silver equivalent or 394.93 g/t gold equivalent from 40.4 to 40.9 metres consisting of 136.20 g/t gold and 19,405.0 g/t silver. The hole shows the second highest assay result on the property and confirms the presence of high-grade on the Caleigh vein near-surface (Fig 1).

or 102.87 g/t gold equivalent from 39.9 to 42.0 metres, consisting of 35.39 g/t gold and 5,061.1 g/t silver. This includes or 394.93 g/t gold equivalent from 40.4 to 40.9 metres consisting of 136.20 g/t gold and 19,405.0 g/t silver. The hole shows the second highest assay result on the property and confirms the presence of high-grade on the Caleigh vein near-surface (Fig 1). Drill hole ET-24-643: 93 metres grading 70.1 g/t silver equivalent or 0.93 g/t gold equivalent from 16.9 to 109.9 metres, consisting of 0.38 g/t gold and 41.2 g/t silver. This includes 0.60 metres grading 2,292.2 g/t silver equivalent or 30.56 g/t gold equivalent from 44.2 to 44.8 metres consisting of 7.40 g/t gold and 1,737.0 g/t silver. The hole confirms the presence of both high-grade mineralization along the Protectora Vein and a large, near surface Stockwork Zone, similar to the heap leach project being built to the South (Fig 2).

or 0.93 g/t gold equivalent from 16.9 to 109.9 metres, consisting of 0.38 g/t gold and 41.2 g/t silver. This includes or 30.56 g/t gold equivalent from 44.2 to 44.8 metres consisting of 7.40 g/t gold and 1,737.0 g/t silver. The hole confirms the presence of both high-grade mineralization along the Protectora Vein and a large, near surface Stockwork Zone, similar to the heap leach project being built to the South (Fig 2). Drill hole ET-24-638: 15.5 metres grading 101.9 g/t silver equivalent or 1.36 g/t gold equivalent from 20.7 to 37.8 metres, consisting of 0.62 g/t gold and 55.2 g/t silver. This includes 0.65 metres grading 1,457.0 g/t silver equivalent or 19.4 g/t gold equivalent from 22.5 to 23.15 metres consisting of 10.40 g/t gold and 667 g/t silver. The hole confirms presence of Stockwork Zone inside the El Tigre formation approximately 1 km to the north of the heap leach mine that is being built to the south. In addition, this hole shows the presence of a high-grade hanging wall vein adjacent to the historical workings on the Protectora Vein in this area (Fig 3).

Glenn Jessome, President & CEO stated "Our focus remains on the construction of our heap leach mine at El Tigre with first pour to be in December, 2027. I am pleased to confirm we are on schedule for pouring that first doré bar. We are also pleased to announce excellent drill results for the high-grade Northern Veins, and the newly discovered Northern Stockwork Zone enveloping those veins, similar to the El Tigre heap leach mine we are currently building to the south."

Mr. Jessome further stated, "The Northern Veins, specifically the epithermal Caleigh and Protectora Veins, are the faulted extensions of the well-defined UG PEA Southern Veins, with similar mineralogy, structure and rock type. These veins are only 700 metre north of where we are currently building our heap leach mine. The Northern Veins are open along strike and down dip in all directions."

Mr. Jessome added, "Recent results also highlight the presence of outcropping Stockwork Zone, extending the current exploration corridor as we continue to add both underground and stockwork heap leach targets to the corporation's portfolio on this district-scale property."

Figure 1: Cross Section 6660 - Caleigh, Protectora and Stockwork Drilling

Figure 2: Cross Section 6675 - Protectora and Stockwork Drilling

Figure 3: Cross Section 6650 - Protectora and Stockwork Drilling

Overview - Northern Veins

The Northern Veins are the faulted extension of the Underground PEA Southern Veins (e.g., Sooy, El Tigre, and SK veins) exhibiting the same mineralogy, structure, host lithology including the El Tigre formation the host of the Stockwork Zone which the corporation is currently developing.

The Northern Veins consist of several historically mined veins including the Protectora, Fundadora, and Aguila (Figure 4); and many newly discovered veins including Benjamin, the Benjamin Shale and Caleigh (see Press Releases dated Sept 10, 2020, Nov 17, 2020, Jan 21, 2021, Feb 2, 2021).

Figure 4: Plan View - El Tigre Exploration Prospects Overview

Table 1: Exploration Drilling 2026 - Intercepts in Northern Veins

Hole ID Area Comment From To Length (1) Au g/t Ag g/t AuEq (1) AgEq (1) g/t g/t g/t g/t ET-26-637 Protectora Stockwork Zone 6.70 22.00 15.30 0.11 13.4 0.29 21.7 Stockwork Zone 34.90 139.00 104.10 0.25 3.0 0.29 21.9 Including 86.50 93.00 6.50 0.78 1.3 0.80 60.0 Stockwork Zone 151.50 160.50 9.00 0.70 2.3 0.73 54.9 ET-26-638 Protectora Stockwork Zone 2.50 13.50 11.00 0.33 2.5 0.36 27.2 Stockwork Zone 20.65 37.80 15.50 0.62 55.2 1.36 101.9 HW Protectora Vein 21.65 24.00 2.35 2.92 216.8 5.81 436.0 OPEN VOID 30.50 32.15 1.65 * * * * Stockwork Zone 43.00 49.50 6.50 0.12 6.1 0.21 15.4 ET-26-639 Protectora Stockwork Zone 1.50 130.80 129.30 0.20 17.6 0.43 32.2 Including 45.00 84.20 39.20 0.26 45.2 0.87 65.1 Protectora Vein 48.10 54.70 6.60 0.62 213.1 3.46 259.4 Including 54.00 54.70 0.70 1.61 825.0 12.61 945.6 ET-26-640 Protectora Stockwork Zone 1.20 11.20 10.00 0.09 52.2 0.78 58.7 Including 4.00 8.30 4.30 0.08 90.9 1.30 97.2 OPEN VOID 11.20 15.00 3.80 * * * * ET-26-641 Protectora Stockwork Zone 0.00 14.50 14.50 0.11 47.1 0.74 55.4 OPEN VOID 16.50 18.40 1.90 * * * * Stockwork Zone 51.00 80.15 29.15 0.27 8.3 0.38 28.4 Including 63.00 68.00 5.00 0.49 13.3 0.67 50.1 ET-26-642 Protectora Stockwork Zone 15.00 26.90 11.90 0.12 41.4 0.67 50.6 including 15.00 16.00 1.00 0.51 240.0 3.71 278.5 OPEN VOID 26.90 30.10 3.20 * * * * Stockwork Zone 97.40 104.50 7.10 0.99 38.1 1.51 112.9 ET-26-643 Protectora Stockwork Zone 16.90 109.90 93.00 0.38 41.2 0.93 70.1 Protectora Vein 44.20 44.80 0.60 7.40 1,737.0 30.56 2,292.2 Including 40.70 41.30 0.60 3.29 1,437.0 22.45 1,683.9 ET-26-644 Protectora Stockwork Zone 8.00 63.00 55.00 0.37 18.7 0.62 46.1 Including 17.70 25.70 8.00 0.15 84.1 1.28 95.6 Protectora Vein 31.00 32.80 1.80 2.00 39.7 2.53 189.8 and 61.80 63.00 1.20 2.42 26.5 2.78 208.2 ET-26-645 Protectora Stockwork Zone 23.00 52.50 29.50 0.32 46.4 0.94 70.7 including 26.00 50.50 24.50 0.35 53.1 1.06 79.3 Protectora Vein 30.15 33.70 3.55 0.44 164.5 2.64 197.8 including 30.15 30.65 0.50 1.81 821.0 12.75 956.4 ET-26-646 Caleigh Stockwork Zone 0.00 27.60 27.60 0.24 44.2 0.83 62.5 Caleigh Vein 19.00 21.00 2.00 1.92 409.7 7.38 553.8 including 19.50 20.10 0.60 6.34 1,183.0 22.11 1,658.2 Stockwork Zone 33.80 38.00 4.20 0.03 23.1 0.34 25.5 Stockwork Zone 59.00 162.00 103.00 0.23 10.9 0.37 27.8 including 80.50 81.50 1.00 0.49 425.0 6.16 462.1 ET-26-647 Caleigh Stockwork Zone 0.00 18.00 18.00 0.17 8.0 0.27 20.4 Caleigh Vein 23.60 32.40 8.80 1.02 241.4 4.24 318.0 including 26.55 27.10 0.55 15.80 3,296.0 59.75 4,481.0 Stockwork Zone 72.90 94.50 21.60 0.14 2.8 0.18 13.5 Stockwork Zone 106.15 140.20 34.05 0.26 2.0 0.29 21.6 including 125.60 128.50 2.90 1.32 2.0 1.35 101.3 ET-26-648 Caleigh Stockwork Zone 0.00 12.00 12.00 0.09 5.1 0.16 11.8 Stockwork Zone 19.00 39.00 20.00 0.08 9.2 0.21 15.6 Caleigh Vein 73.25 77.40 4.15 0.31 35.7 0.78 58.8 including 73.85 74.90 1.05 0.96 121.8 2.59 194.1 Stockwork Zone 98.50 101.50 3.00 0.47 39.5 0.99 74.5 including 98.50 99.50 1.00 1.18 104.4 2.57 193.1 Stockwork Zone 109.00 125.00 16.00 0.21 1.6 0.23 17.4 including 114.15 119.45 5.30 0.37 2.5 0.40 30.4 ET-26-649 Caleigh Stockwork Zone 24.00 28.60 4.60 0.46 4.0 0.51 38.4 Caleigh Vein 39.90 42.00 2.10 35.39 5,061.1 102.87 7,715.1 including 40.40 40.93 0.53 136.20 19,405.0 394.93 29,620.0 Stockwork Zone 48.00 63.00 15.00 0.21 26.7 0.56 42.2 including 55.70 62.30 6.60 0.32 53.9 1.03 77.6 Stockwork Zone 68.60 76.50 7.90 0.24 3.8 0.29 21.5 Stockwork Zone 94.80 102.80 8.00 0.21 21.6 0.50 37.4 Protectora Vein 131.10 131.65 0.55 2.39 18.9 2.64 198.2 Stockwork Zone 147.00 184.00 37.00 0.30 3.0 0.34 25.7 including 166.50 180.22 13.72 0.58 1.7 0.60 45.3 ET-26-650 Caleigh Caleigh Vein 73.18 75.10 1.92 0.93 230.1 4.00 300.0 including 73.18 73.80 0.62 2.54 658.0 11.31 848.3

Notes: 1. Not true width.; 2. Silver Equivalent ("AgEq") ratios are based on a silver to gold price ratio of 75:1 (Au:Ag);

2026 Exploration Work- Overview

Drilling has thus far has been focused on both the Protectora Vein, the largest and most developed of the northern vein set, and the Caleigh Vein. Historically mined by the North Tigre Mining Company some 700m from existing Resource, the Protectora Vein is drilled 1km along strike and from its position, geometry and geology it can be considered the north extension of the Sooy Vein (Figure 4).

Drilling results received are centered around the 50m long working "Escalera Working", a part of the North ET Mine, with high grade underground sampling along the Protectora Vein. Drilling results are also focused on the Caleigh vein, immediately adjacent to the Protectora, unmined and near surface. Based on these results further drilling will take place to infill this area of northern Resource.

Figure 5: Plan View - Northern Veins Exploration Drilling

2025 Exploration Work - Overview

In preparation for the 2026 drilling season the Corporation had:

Exploration crews located, cataloged, mapped and sampled historic adits in the Northern Area. Once sampling completed, nearly every working was LiDAR scanned.

This mapping is centered around the old workings of the North El Tigre mine and associated adits. This work is aimed at establishing a geological context for these mineralized systems, and to assess how related these are to the well-established El Tigre, Sietz-Kelly and Sooy Veins.

Historic Anaconda (1980s era), El Tigre Silver (2010-12) and modern day drillholes (2016 to present) were relogged with an increased geological understanding developed in the established Southern Veins, host of the El Tigre Mine reported to have produced a total of 353,000 ounces of gold and 67.4 million ounces of silver from 1.87 million tons.

Resampling was conducted were needed on areas proximal to vein mineralization, the shale unit that is host to the Shale Zone to south, and El Tigre formation, host to the Stockwork mineralization seen in South. In total over 400 samples from drill core were taken.

70% of the northern vein prospect area has been mapped by Corporation geologists

Geotechnical Drilling 2026

Geotechnical drilling for the final design of Pit through WSP Mexico has concluded with final report received. Sampling was conducted on mineralized intervals where possible (drilling targeted pit walls) with intervals presented in Table 2.

Drill results from inside the proposed pit continue to show both continuity and grade. Furthermore, El Tigre vein intersections show high-grade material near-surface and un-mined, including 1.0 metre grading 1,137.5 g/t silver equivalent or 15.17 g/t gold equivalent from 20.5 to 21.5 metres consisting of 15.10 g/t gold and 5 g/t silver.

Summary High-Grade Mineralized Zones at El Tigre

While mineralized zones in the North Area are predominantly Vein-type with the exception of the Benjamin Shale Zone, there is significant potential for Sulfide and Shale-type mineralization (see Figure 6). These South Area prospective zones are enumerated below:

Veins - The high-grade epithermal veins dip steeply to the west, and are typically 0.5 m wide, and locally can be up to 5 m in width. Several exist on the property, with many reaching strike length of 3 kilometers or more. Vein mineralization consists of quartz and varying proportions of zinc, iron, lead, copper, and silver sulfides. These historically mined Veins have, for example Drill Hole ET-21-264, returned assays up to 82,827.3 g/t silver equivalent over 0.5 meters proximal to historically mining stopes, showing high-grade Vein mineralization continues at depth and along strike (see press release dated Nov 9, 2021). Sulfide Zone - Hosted at the contact between a basement granite and younger volcanics, the currently defined Sulfide Zone is 750 meter along strike with 250 meters along dip and typically 2-20 meters thick. Mineralization consists of varying semi-massive proportions of zinc, iron, lead, copper, and silver sulfides with, for example, Drill Hole 434 grading 10.5 meters at 1,642.4 g/t total silver equivalent consisting of 914.0 g/t silver, 0.20 g/t gold, 1.68% copper, 5.92% lead and 12.42% zinc (see press release dated January 25, 2023). Shale Zone - Occurring at the intersection of Veins and a property-wide carbonate/shale layer, this silver and base metal-rich mineralization extends 20 meters in either direction from the vein, with thicknesses reaching upwards of 15 meters, and several kilometers along strike. Grades and widths are significant with, for example, Drill Hole 329 grading 9.1 meters at 809.7 g/t silver equivalent consisting of 429.5 g/t silver, 0.22 g/t gold, 0.22% copper, 4.82% lead and 6.89% zinc (see press release dated May 17, 2022).

Figure 6: El Tigre-Conceptual Cross

Table 2: Geotech Drilling 2026 - Significant Intercepts

Hole ID Area Comment From To Length (1) Au g/t Ag g/t AuEq (1) AgEq (1) g/t g/t g/t g/t ET-26-629 Heap Leach Geotech outside Resource ET-26-630 Heap Leach Stockwork Zone 79.28 95.47 16.19 0.76 12.4 0.92 69.3 Including 87.00 92.00 5.00 1.99 28.4 2.37 177.5 Stockwork Zone 102.50 120.00 17.50 0.20 10.2 0.34 25.6 ET-26-631 Heap Leach Stockwork Zone 78.00 85.80 6.70 0.22 12.7 0.38 28.9 OPEN VOID 84.40 85.50 1.10 * * * * ET-26-632 Heap Leach Stockwork Zone 13.50 30.20 16.70 2.12 4.4 2.18 163.5 El Tigre Vein 20.50 21.50 1.00 15.10 5.0 15.17 1,137.5 Stockwork Zone 40.30 63.13 22.83 0.49 15.0 0.69 51.8 Including 43.30 47.30 4.00 1.23 65.9 2.10 157.8 ET-26-633 Heap Leach El Tigre Fm Stockwork 4.50 34.00 29.50 1.16 91.3 2.00 178.2 Including 9.80 12.90 3.10 9.35 438.1 11.75 1,139.1 El Tigre Vein 11.80 12.90 1.10 19.00 694.0 19.25 2,119.0 El Tigre Fm Stockwork 62.00 93.25 31.25 0.31 2.2 0.34 25.3 El Tigre Fm Stockwork 109.00 116.00 7.00 0.36 0.7 0.37 28.0 ET-26-634 Heap Leach Geotech outside Resource ET-26-635 Heap Leach El Tigre Fm Stockwork 4.30 14.63 10.33 0.61 3.3 0.66 49.2 Including 9.15 10.50 1.35 2.41 0.5 2.41 181.0 and 46.00 50.51 4.51 0.20 4.3 0.25 19.0 ET-26-636 Heap Leach El Tigre Fm Stockwork 7.50 35.70 28.20 0.17 9.0 0.29 22.1 Including 12.90 13.40 0.50 1.24 92.1 2.46 184.7

Table 3: Drillhole Locations - Northern Veins and Geotech

Hole ID Type Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Length ET-26-629 Geotechnical 671,092 3,384,367 2,003 310 -70 130.6 ET-26-630 Geotechnical 671,167 3,384,385 2,030 35 -55 150.0 ET-26-631 Geotechnical 671,070 3,384,610 2,088 45 -50 87.0 ET-26-632 Geotechnical 671,170 3,383,824 1,914 250 -65 130.5 ET-26-633 Geotechnical 671,258 3,383,772 1,971 90 -50 120.0 ET-26-634 Geotechnical 671,291 3,383,497 2,037 90 -65 231.0 ET-26-635 Geotechnical 671,287 3,383,339 1,944 290 -60 99.4 ET-26-636 Geotechnical 670,820 3,386,605 2,077 90 -40 75.0 ET-26-637 Exploration 670,820 3,386,605 2,077 90 -65 175.0 ET-26-638 Exploration 670,812 3,386,645 2,055 90 -50 75.0 ET-26-639 Exploration 670,812 3,386,645 2,055 90 -70 150.0 ET-26-640 Exploration 670,830 3,386,673 2,031 90 -40 15.0 ET-26-641 Exploration 670,830 3,386,673 2,031 90 -50 84.0 ET-26-642 Exploration 670,830 3,386,673 2,031 90 -70 105.0 ET-26-643 Exploration 670,830 3,386,673 2,031 90 -80 133.5 ET-26-644 Exploration 670,826 3,386,700 2,013 90 -40 75.0 ET-26-645 Exploration 670,820 3,386,702 2,009 90 -70 126.0 ET-26-646 Exploration 670,736 3,386,663 2,011 90 -40 166.0 ET-26-647 Exploration 670,736 3,386,663 2,011 90 -60 231.0 ET-26-648 Exploration 670,736 3,386,663 2,011 90 -85 125.0 ET-26-649 Exploration 670,702 3,386,623 2,006 90 -45 200.0 ET-26-650 Exploration 670,701 3,386,623 2,006 90 -60 246.0

About Silver Tiger Metals Inc.

Silver Tiger is constructing the El Tigre Stockwork Zone Project, a silver and gold heap leach project located in Sonora, Mexico. The project is 100% owned by Silver Tiger and covers over 37,000 hectares. The Technical Report entitled Stockwork Zone Pre-Feasibility Study and Underground Preliminary Economic Assessment of the El Tigre Silver-Gold Project Sonora, Mexico dated June 20, 2025 is available on SEDAR and under the Corporation's profile as well as on the Silver Tiger website at www.silvertigermetals.com.

Silver Tiger has entered into an Engineering Procurement and Construction Management Contract ("EPCM") with Kappes, Cassidy & Associates ("KCA") and Kappes, Cassiday del Norte S de RL de CV ("KCN") to assist in the construction of the mine and process plant at El Tigre. The Company has also now hired its own experienced mine construction executive team to work with KCA and KCN.

Commissioning and first pour are targeted for December, 2027. The Board of Directors of the Company have approved the construction decision for El Tigre.

VRIFY Slide Deck and 3D Presentation - Silver Tiger's El Tigre Project

VRIFY is a platform being used by companies to communicate with investors using 360° virtual tours of remote mining assets, 3D models and interactive presentations. VRIFY can be accessed by website and with the VRIFY iOS and Android apps.

Access the Silver Tiger Metals Inc. Company Profile on VRIFY at: https://vrify.com.

The VRIFY Slide Deck and 3D Presentation for Silver Tiger Metals Inc. can be viewed on the Corporation's website at: www.silvertigermetals.com.

Procedure, Quality Assurance / Quality Control and Data Verification

The diamond drill core (HQ size) is geologically logged, photographed and marked for sampling. When the sample lengths are determined, the full core is sawn with a diamond blade core saw with one half of the core being bagged and tagged for assay. The remaining half portion is returned to the core trays for storage and/or for metallurgical test work.

The sealed and tagged sample bags are transported to the Bureau Veritas facility in Hermosillo, Mexico. Bureau Veritas crushes the samples (Code PRP70-250) and prepares 200-300 gram pulp samples with ninety percent passing Tyler 200 mesh (Code PUL85). The pulps are assayed for gold using a 30-gram charge by fire assay (Code FA430) and over limits greater than 10 grams per tonne are re-assayed using a gravimetric finish (Code FA530). Silver and multi-element analysis is completed using total digestion (Code MA200 Total Digestion ICP). Over limits greater than 100 grams per tonne silver are re-assayed using a gravimetric finish (Code FA530).

Quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") procedures monitor the chain-of-custody of the samples and includes the systematic insertion and monitoring of appropriate reference materials (certified standards, blanks and duplicates) into the sample strings. The results of the assaying of the QA/QC material included in each batch are tracked to ensure the integrity of the assay data. All results stated in this announcement have passed Silver Tiger's QA/QC protocols.

Qualified Person

Charles Spath, P. Geo., M.Sc, V.P. Technical Services of the Corporation, is the Qualified Person for Silver Tiger as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Spath has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

For further information, please contact:

Devin Devarennes

VP Business Development & Investor Relations

902 233 3656

devin@silvertigermetals.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the El Tigre Project, future operating margins, future production and processing, and future plans and objectives of Silver Tiger constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions in connection with the continuance of Silver Tiger and its subsidiaries as a going concern, general economic and market conditions, mineral prices, the accuracy of mineral resource estimates, and the performance of the El Tigre Project. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Silver Tiger expectations include exploration and development risks associated with the Silver Tiger projects, the failure to establish estimated mineral resources or mineral reserves, volatility of commodity prices, variations of recovery rates, and global economic conditions. For additional information with respect to risk factors applicable to Silver Tiger reference should be made to Silver Tiger continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with securities regulators, including, but not limited to, Silver Tiger Annual Information Form. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release.

SOURCE: Silver Tiger Metals Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/silver-tiger-intersects-2.1-metres-of-7.72-kilograms-per-tonne-silver-equivalent-1219691