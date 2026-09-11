Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2026) - Prospector Metals Corp. (TSXV: PPP) (OTCQB: PMCOF) (FSE: 1ET) ("Prospector" or the "Company") today announced it has today completed the return of capital previously announced in the Company's news releases dated April 16, May 20, July 31 August 28, and September 2, 2026 (the "Return of Capital") and Lightning Resource Corp. ("Lightning) (TSXV: LTNG) (OTCQB: BMTLF) (FSE: 1OI1) announces early warning disclosure of certain insiders of Lightning pursuant to the Return of Capital.

As previously disclosed, pursuant to the Return of Capital, Prospector has disposed of ownership and control of 29,400,000 common shares (the "Lightning Shares") of Lightning (Suite 3400 - 666 Burrard St., Vancouver, B.C. V6C 2X8) to the holders of its common shares as a one-time special distribution as a return of capital on the basis of 0.174977 of a Lightning Share for each common share of Prospector held at a deemed price of $0.52 per Lightning Share. All fractional Lightning Shares were rounded down to the nearest whole Lightning Share with no consideration being provided for the fractional Lightning Shares cancelled.

Immediately prior to the Return of Capital, Prospector held ownership and control over 29,400,000 Lightning Shares, representing approximately 43.98% of the issued and outstanding common share in the capital of Lightning. Following completion of the Return of Capital, Prospector holds ownership or control over zero (0) (0%) of the issued and outstanding common shares of Lightning. Prospector currently has no present intention to acquire any additional common shares or other securities in the capital of Lightning, however, may in the future acquire additional securities a in the capital of Lightning in connection with a corporate transaction involving Prospector or any of its affiliates, as market circumstances may warrant. The prospectus exemption relied on by Prospector for the distribution of the common shares of Lightning under the Return of Capital is Section 2.31(2) of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions. A copy of the Early Warning report filed by Prospector in connection with disposition pursuant to the Return of Capital will be available on Lightning's SEDAR+ profile and may also be obtained by contacting Danica Topolewski, Corporate Secretary of Prospector at +778-726-3356.

Lightning has been advised by B2Gold Corp. ("B2Gold") that it has acquired 5,464,904 Lightning Shares in the Return of Capital distribution, subject to rounding on settlement. Prior to the Return of Capital, B2Gold held 10,872,629 common shares of Lightning, representing approximately 36.93% of the Lightning's issued and outstanding common shares as of September 1, 2026. As previously announced on September 2, 2026, Lightning issued the 29,400,000 Lightning Shares to Prospector as consideration for the acquisition of Prospector's non-Yukon Assets and issued 8,000,000 common shares in connection with the Financing (as defined and described in the Lightning's news release dated September 2, 2026). As a result of those share issuances, B2Gold's ownership interest in Lightning was diluted to approximately 16.27% on a non-diluted basis. Immediately following the Return of Capital, B2Gold holds 16,337,533 common shares of Lightning, representing approximately 24.44% of Lightning's currently issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis. B2Gold has acquired the common shares of Lightning for investment purposes as part of its strategy of acquiring strategic positions in prospective opportunities. B2Gold will evaluate its investment in Lightning from time to time and may, based on such evaluation, market conditions and other circumstances, increase or decrease shareholdings as circumstances require through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise. The prospectus exemption relied on by Prospector for the distribution of the common shares of Lightning under the Return of Capital is Section 2.31(2) of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions. A copy of the Early Warning report filed by B2Gold in connection with the Return of Capital will be available on Lightning's SEDAR+ profile and may also be obtained by contacting Jacqlin Anthony, Vice President General Counsel of B2 Gold at +1 604-681-8371. B2Gold's head office is located at Suite 3400 - 666 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 2X8.

About Prospector Metals Corp.

Prospector Metals Corp. is a proud member of Discovery Group and focuses on district scale, early-stage exploration of gold and base metal prospects. The Company creates shareholder value through new discoveries and identifies underexplored or overlooked mineral districts displaying important structural and mineralogical occurrences similar to more established mining operations. Prospector is currently concentrating its efforts on its ML Project in the Yukon where it has discovered a high-grade gold-copper-silver zone (see news release dated October 1, 2025). Prospector establishes and maintains relationships with local and Indigenous rightsholders and seeks to develop partnerships and agreements that are mutually beneficial to all interested parties.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Prospector Metals Corp.

Dr. Rob Carpenter, Ph.D., P.Geo.

President & CEO

Prospector Metals Corp. is a proud member of Discovery GroupTM. For more information please visit: discoverygroup.ca.

About Lightning Resource Corp.

Lightning Resource Corp. is a Canadian, precious and base metals exploration company focused on advancing its portfolio of high-potential mineral projects, while continuing to evaluate additional acquisition opportunities. Lightning's immediate focus is exploration of the Savant Gold Project with district-scale potential to host both iron formation-hosted and shear-hosted gold systems of size. This is a proven mining region with current operations including the Red Lake and Musselwhite mines. Lightning also holds interest in gold and base metals exploration projects located in Ontario, Newfoundland, Japan and Zambia.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Lightning Resource Corp.

Dr. Rob Carpenter, Ph.D., P.Geo.

Interim CEO, Director

For further information about Lightning Resource Corp. or this news release, please visit our website at lightningresourcecorp.com or contact Lightning at 1-604-646-8356 or by email at info@lightningresourcecorp.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions:

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to, the Company's and B2Gold's plans with respect to the common shares of Lightning, the respective objectives, plans and strategies, and other project opportunities of the Company and/or Lightning. Although each of the Company and Lightning believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective,", "strategy", "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company and Lightning caution that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company and Lightning undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if their respective management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include the risk that the Company and/or Lightning will encounter unanticipated geological factors, or the possibility that the Company and/or Lightning may not be able to secure permitting and other agency or governmental clearances, necessary to carry out the such company's exploration plans, risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes in the jurisdictions where each carries on its business that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the companies' reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

UNITED STATES ADVISORY. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), have been offered and sold outside the United States to eligible investors pursuant to Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, and may not be offered, sold, or resold in the United States or to, or for the account of or benefit of, a U.S. Person (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act) unless the securities are registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act is available. Hedging transactions involving the securities must not be conducted unless in accordance with the U.S. Securities Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in the state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION INTO THE USA

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313954