Power to Hydrogen (P2H2), a developer of anion exchange membrane (AEM) electrolyzer systems, and Spanish energy company Repsol completed a pilot validating P2H2's hybrid AEM electrolysis technology for large-scale green hydrogen production. Conducted through Repsol's All4Zero industrial innovation hub, the program accumulated more than 1,250 hours of parametric and durability testing on a five-cell short stack incorporating commercial-scale cells, including extensive operation under simulated renewable-energy load profiles. Testing covered operation from approximately 40% to 100% load and at ...

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