NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: NRx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: NRXP) Subsidiary HOPE Therapeutics Begins Training and Deployment of Zeta Surgical's FDA-Cleared Robotic TMS System

HOPE is the first Interventional Psychiatry network to deploy Zeta Surgical's newly FDA-cleared TMS Robotic System; the HOPE clinical team is completing orientation and training at Zeta Surgical's headquarters in Boston ahead of deployment in HOPE's Florida clinics

The Zeta TMS Robotic System's AI-driven software adjusts the TMS coil in real time with submillimeter precision, building on the Zeta TMS Navigation System HOPE implemented earlier this summer

Deployment supports SPARC-TMS, NRx's trial of NRX-101 with robotic TMS, for which NRx is initiating a project for the military, in partnership with Harvard McClean Hospital.

NRx Pharmaceuticals is participating in a fireside chat at the 2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference today at 8:35 a.m. ET; a live webcast is available on the Events page of the Company's website at ir.nrxpharma.com/events





WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) ("NRx Pharmaceuticals", "NRx" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that its subsidiary, HOPE Therapeutics, Inc. ("HOPE"), will be the first Interventional Psychiatry to deploy Zeta Surgical's newly FDA-cleared Zeta TMS Robotic System, with clinical staff now in training ahead of deployment in Florida.

"Deploying the first FDA-cleared robotic TMS system moves the HOPE model another step from concept to clinical reality," said Jonathan Javitt, MD, MPH, Chairman and CEO of NRx Pharmaceuticals and HOPE Therapeutics. "Not all TMS is delivered the same way, and the difference between precise, repeatable targeting and approximation is exactly what patients and clinicians should be asking about. With this advance, our clinicians will be able to deliver neurosurgical-grade precision to every patient, in every session, without depending on the patient staying perfectly still or on a technician precisely holding the coil. That same capability is the foundation of our now-FDA cleared SPARC-TMS trial to be conducted in military and civilian settings. Our goal is to achieve measurable, rapid, and durable remission from depression."

In June 2026, HOPE became the first commercial site in the United States to treat patients with the Zeta TMS Navigation System, which uses AI-driven image guidance to track the patient's head in real time and show the clinician exactly where the coil sits relative to the MRI-guided brain target. The Zeta TMS Robotic System, which received FDA 510(k) clearance in July 2026, builds on that foundation. It places the coil in a robotic arm, originally approved for neurosurgery, tracks the patient's movement, and constantly refocuses the TMS energy with submillimeter precision.

The deployment supports SPARC-TMS, NRx's FDA-approved Phase 2/3 trial of NRX-101 in combination with robotic TMS (NCT07227103). NRx was selected by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) as prime contractor for SPARC-TMS, subject to completion of contracting. The trial is planned across a leading US academic teaching hospital, multiple HOPE Therapeutics clinics, and two military treatment facilities.

TMS is a non-invasive therapy used primarily for treatment-resistant depression, which affects approximately one-third of patients with major depressive disorder. Accurate and repeatable targeting of patient-specific treatment sites is an important component of treatment delivery.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (www.nrxpharma.com), is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal depression, chronic pain, and PTSD. The Company is developing NRX-100 (preservative-free intravenous ketamine) and NRX-101, (oral D-cycloserine/lurasidone). NRX-100 has been awarded Fast Track Designation for the treatment of Suicidal ideation in Depression, including Bipolar Depression. NRX-101 has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of suicidal bipolar depression. NRx has filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), and initiated a New Drug Application filing for NRX-100 with an application for the Commissioner's National Priority Voucher Program for the treatment of suicidal ideation in patients with depression, including bipolar depression.

About HOPE Therapeutics

HOPE Therapeutics, a subsidiary of NRx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: NRXP), is a provider of advanced psychiatric and neurological care, specializing in evidence-based treatments for major depressive disorder, anxiety, and other complex neurological conditions. Operating out of state-of-the-art clinics, HOPE Therapeutics focuses on improving patient outcomes through the application of modern medical technologies and clinical practices. For more information, please visit www.hopetherapeutics.com.

About ZETA SURGICAL

ZETA SURGICAL is redefining the standard of care for image-guided surgery and targeted neuro-therapeutics. Its navigation and robotics platform applies advanced artificial intelligence and computer vision to enable high-accuracy image guidance across virtually any point of care in minutes, unlocking less invasive and more precise targeted therapies. The Zeta Navigation System, Zeta TMS Navigation System, and Zeta TMS Robotic System are cleared by the FDA and commercially available in the United States. For more information, please visit www.zetasurgical.com.

Media Contact -- media@zetasurgical.com

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