Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2026) - Scottie Resources Corp. (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR80) ("Scottie" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 8,965,518 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a price of $2.90 per Share and up to 322,581 flow-through common shares at a price of $3.10 per FT Share (the "FT Shares") for gross proceeds of up to $27,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each FT Share will qualify as a "flow-through share", within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act").

The gross proceeds from the issue and sale of the Shares will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes, including work related to the technical studies and permitting currently underway at the Scottie Gold Mine Project.

The gross proceeds from the issue and sale of the FT Shares will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Tax Act (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Scottie Gold Mine Project in British Columbia. Qualifying Expenditures with respect to the FT Shares with also qualify as "BC flow-through mining expenditures" as such term is defined in the Income Tax Act (British Columbia). All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers for the FT Shares effective on or before December 31, 2026.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may engage certain arm's-length parties who may receive a cash finder's fee payment and/or warrants to purchase common shares in the capital of the Company in consideration of securities that are sold to subscribers introduced by such parties. Any cash finder's fee payment and/or warrants will be subject to the approval of, and will be issued in accordance with, the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

Insiders of the Company may acquire securities under the Offering, which will be considered a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Such participation is expected to be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period. The Offering is subject to regulatory approval, including the approval of the TSXV.

This press release does not constitute an offer of sale of any of the foregoing securities in the United States. None of the foregoing securities have been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) or persons in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of the foregoing securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie Resources holds 100% interest in the Scottie Gold Mine Property, which includes the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and the adjacent Blueberry Contact Zone. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Georgia Project, host to the past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria, Sulu, and Tide North properties. In total, Scottie controls approximately 58,500 hectares of highly prospective mineral claims within the Stewart Mining Camp in British Columbia's Golden Triangle-one of the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

Scottie's current resource estimate on the Scottie Gold Mine Project includes a total of 703,000 gold ounces at an average grade of 6.1 g/t (Inferred category) in 3.6 million tonnes, highlighting the development potential for a significant near-surface, high-grade deposit. The Company's strategy is to continue expanding this resource and to define additional mineralization around past-producing mines through systematic drilling and surface exploration.

The Company has recently completed a PEA for the Scottie Gold Mine (Bird et al., October 28, 2025, Scottie Gold Mine Project, SEDAR+). The PEA outlines a robust ore sorting and Direct-Ship Ore (DSO) development scenario with strong economics and significant upside through a potential toll-milling option utilizing excess capacity at the nearby Premier mill. The base case DSO project delivers an after-tax NPV(5%) of $215.8-$668.3 million at gold prices of US$2,600-$4,200/oz, respectively. Under the toll-milling scenario, project economics improve substantially, with an after-tax NPV(5%) of $380-$832 million (no agreement currently in place). The PEA estimates initial capital costs of $129 million, average annual production of ~65,400 oz gold over seven years, and a payback period of 1.7 years for the after-tax DSO case-reduced to just 0.9 years under the toll-milling opportunity at US$2,600/oz.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this news release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering; the timing and receipt of all required approvals, including TSXV approval, to complete the Offering; and discussion of future plans, projects, objectives, estimates and forecasts and the timing related thereto.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including, without limitation, the Company's ability to continue with its stated business objectives and obtain required approvals; the ability of the Company to complete the Offering; the Company's ability to obtain all required approvals, including TSXV approval, to complete the Offering; and the Company's anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering. Additionally, forward-looking information involve a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation: risks associated with the business of the Company; risks related to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions to closing of the Offering; the failure of the Company to obtain all required approvals, including TSXV approval, to complete the Offering; the inability of the Company to complete the Offering; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.ca).

Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Neither the Company nor any of its representatives make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, sufficiency or completeness of the information in this news release. Neither the Company nor any of its representatives shall have any liability whatsoever, under contract, tort, trust or otherwise, to you or any person resulting from the use of the information in this news release by you or any of your representatives or for omissions from the information in this news release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

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